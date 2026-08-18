Tyson Lost for a Bit, Others to the Rescue, Including Bub Means

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With the hamstring injury to rookie first round choice Jordyn Tyson, the wide receiver room make up has changed a bit. The ASU wide out is expected to miss two months, placing more importance on the draft picks the Saints picked up after round one in 2026, and the returning veterans.

Top receiver Chris Olave and #3 wide out Devaughn Vele seem ready to step up their game in the absence of the talented Tyson. However, it would seem there are others who can step up in the void left by Tyson's injury, too.

Fourth round choice, Bryce Lance, who sat out preseason game one after getting "banged up" in Thursday's practice session with Jacksonville, and sixth round early sensation Barion Brown, are both expected to help fill the bill. In the unofficial depth chart released by the Saints before the first preseason game, Lance and Brown were both listed as second string behind Olave and Tyson, respectively.

Deeper Receiver Room than Most

Fourth year man Trey Palmer is listed on the third team. He was claimed off waivers from the Buccaneers by the Saints in August of last year, but was placed on injured reserve just two months later for hamstring and ankle injuries. He has shown promise and can absolutely burn the opposition with his explosive acceleration and field-stretching speed.

Michigan alum Ronnie Bell sits on the third team as well. His 6-foot, 190-pound frame belies the fact that he's the guy you want catching the ball in traffic over the middle. The third-year man saw action late last year when wide receivers were few and far between for the Saints.

Then, way back in the fourth slot at wide out are Mason Tipton and Bub Means. Tipton is currently on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list with no time line to return to full practice.

Then, there's Bub Means.

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (16) during receiver drills during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2024, the Saints picked the Pittsburgh grad in the fifth round. He had limited success in his rookie season before a high-ankle sprain landed him on the injured serve. 2025 was worse, with Means sitting out the whole year on IR.

2026 is considered a make-or-break year for the third year pro. So preseason game one was of particular importance to Means. He didn't just step up, he stepped out.

Bub Means is making some big plays today🔥 pic.twitter.com/fvkymOl16L — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) August 15, 2026

Means was the top-graded wide receiver for the Saints against Jacksonville Saturday, earning an 81.0 score from Pro Football Forum (PFF). However, as we talked about in our earlier story, Means did the little things that will catch the eyes of his coaches. He graded an impressive 84.7 by PFF for his run blocking. Only left tackle Asim Richards earned a higher score.

"I really don't care what play it is," Means said. "I'm going to give 100% effort, even if I mess up. I'm not really mad if I mess up. I'm messing up at 100-miles-per-hour.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Means told the media after Saturday's game. "It's been a long time since I've played. This is my first real taste of game time. I hate that we couldn't get a win."

Ready for the 2026 Season.

"Last year, not be able to be out there (with his teammates) was really tough for me mentally," Means explained, "but now I'm healed, I'm healthy. I know what I'm doing. I know my job."

The Pitt grad believes he is going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity he's given.

"I feel like I'm making the best of every opportunity that I'm granted," Means agreed. "That's the only thing I can do in my position right now. I can do what I can while the opportunity comes along."

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