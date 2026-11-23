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The New Orleans Saints had their opportunities to pull off an upset against one of the NFC's top teams Nov. 22, but the same offensive problems that have plagued them throughout the season proved costly once again.

After the Saints' 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, head coach Kellen Moore expressed frustration with his team's inability to capitalize on scoring chances, protect the football and execute in critical moments.

New Orleans fell to 3-7 after its offense committed two turnovers, and an injury-riddled offensive line gave up 6 sacks while repeatedly failing to finish drives, despite a defense that kept the game within reach.

The offensive struggles have become an increasingly concerning trend under Moore, particularly the team's inability to start fast. The Saints average just 0.9 points in the first quarter through 10 games, putting them in difficult situations before their offense can establish consistency.

Moore also addressed the team's ongoing ball-security problems, questionable fourth-down decisions, quarterback Tyler Shough's performance and substitution issues that contributed to wasted timeouts and kept rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson off the field for an extended stretch.

"That's the NFL, and that's the frustration with it," Moore said. "I thought we battled. ... We just weren't able to make enough plays to win this football game."

The Saints will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Kellen Moore postgame Q&A

On the Saints' continued offensive struggles

Q: The Saints are averaging just 0.9 points per game in the first quarter. Have you tried everything to fix the slow starts?

Moore: "Obviously, it's as frustrating as anything. Again, we're not starting fast. I think we basically had one possession, and we stalled out. We drove it again and then stalled out once we got into plus territory.

"I feel like that's been too common in our opening drives. That's the challenging thing. It's not three-and-outs. It's just being able to finish a drive off."

Q: The offense had several possessions in Bears territory but struggled to capitalize. What's the biggest issue?

Moore: "Again, it's about sustaining drives and giving ourselves the chance to get the points at the end.

"We did have the one turnover on downs where we tried to get the touchdown instead of settling for the field goal. Then we just had some chances that we weren't able to take advantage of."

Q: How frustrating is it knowing the Bears weren't particularly explosive offensively and that a few plays could have changed the outcome?

Moore: "That's the NFL, and that's the frustration with it. I thought we battled. It's a really good offense. For our guys to create a couple turnovers was big, to create some short fields there.

"I thought there was some really good play there. We just weren't able to make enough plays to win this football game."

On the Saints' Turnover Problems

Q: The Saints have lost 23 fumbles since last season, the most in the NFL. Why has protecting the football remained such a persistent problem?

Moore: "Obviously, the disappointing part of it is just the fundamentals of protecting the football.

"The one that happened today was a catch-tuck, and they beat us to it before we could secure the football. They did a better job than us on that down. Obviously, we had the one interception after our own first down."

On Tyler Shough's Performance

Q: What did you make of Tyler Shough's performance overall?

Moore: "I think he battled. Obviously, there are going to be things that we're going to have to look at, correct and improve as an offense. Ultimately, 13 points isn't enough to beat these guys."

Q: Do you think Shough has taken a step backward, and has the constant shuffling along the offensive line affected his decision-making?

Moore: "I think ultimately, collectively, we all want to play better football and coach better football. We have to do this thing together.

"Again, Tyler's battling. He gave us an opportunity to get back into that. He got us back down for a field goal opportunity for Charlie to kick that, and then we're down to one possession.

"That game wasn't without opportunities to make some plays. We just didn't get it done."

Q: What happened on Shough's interception?

Moore: "I'll have to look at it again more closely. Obviously, the safety came off. In the scramble phase, we've got to keep running our routes and give ourselves an opportunity so that guy doesn't have a chance to peel back.

"I did not see, based on where I was, where the location of the ball ended up. Obviously, a frustrating one for all of us."

On the Safety and Offensive Line Breakdown

Q: Did Shough need to get rid of the football quicker on the safety?

Moore: "We should be helping the right tackle on that play, and obviously, we just didn't execute it. The edge rusher had the angle."

Q: Was there supposed to be someone helping the right tackle with a chip block?

Moore: "There should be a chipper there, yes."

Q: Was that a missed assignment?

Moore: "No. Jordyn ran the route and didn't do the initial protection element of it. Chip, then run your route."

Q: What did you think about Shough's decision-making on the safety?

Moore: "Obviously, I don't think he's anticipating the edge rusher to be there that quickly. I felt like we'd have some presence there to be able to work through the progression.

"I think if we give ourselves just a touch more time, he's going to have a completion over the ball."

On Jordyn Tyson's Playing Time

Q: Why did Tyson go approximately 12 consecutive snaps without playing? Was that related to his workload?

Moore: "Just the sequencing of those personnel groups. Again, I've got to do a better job of getting him in there on a few more of those occasions.

"We stayed on the ball a few times and tried to keep certain personnel groups on defense so we could execute some plays. That kind of kept Jordyn off on a few occasions."

Q: Was his absence related to the missed chip block or some form of punishment?

Moore: "No. We had a couple substitutions where we had Bryce and Barry in there for specific plays.

"Once we get into tempo, sometimes we're keeping those guys on the field so we don't allow them to substitute and get to some of their packages."

Q: Were those substitutions predetermined or based on the flow of the game?

Moore: "A lot of it's predetermined."

On Travis Etienne's Performance and Usage

Q: What went well on Travis Etienne's 46-yard run?

Moore: "Obviously, I'll have to review it from a film perspective. I think being able to capture the edge was an important part, and him being able to get to the edge and make a play was important for us. We needed something like that."

Q: Why wasn't Etienne more involved during the first two offensive possessions?

Moore: "Just the flow of the sequencing there. Again, trying to get completions early based on the hashes and the direction in which we wanted to attack them.

"We probably didn't have as many run opportunities those first two drives, but I think he got in there the rest of the way."

On Questionable Fourth-Down Decisions

Q: Did you consider kicking a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down late in the game?

Moore: "Yes. We obviously discussed it very briefly. Ultimately, we were going to need a touchdown. We felt like we were down there. It's third-and-two, fourth-and-two. We had an opportunity to get the touchdown at some point.

"It's also an 11-point game at that point, so you're going to have to have a two-point conversion as well. We felt like trying to score there and gather as much information as we could was important."

Q: Did analytics influence that decision?

Moore: "Yeah."

On Substitution Issues and Wasted Timeouts

Q: There appeared to be several issues with offensive substitutions. What happened?

Moore: "There were just some receiver substitutions. I've obviously got to do a better job of making sure we have cleaner communication there. We had to use a couple timeouts."

Q: How frustrating was it to lose timeouts because of a failed challenge and substitution problems?

Moore: "It puts you in a goofy spot at the end of the game because you're not going to have all the timeouts at the end.

"Obviously, we had some situations we've got to do better at."

On Offensive Line Changes

Q: What went into the decision to start William Sherman at center and move Cesar Ruiz back to guard?

Moore: "I felt Will played some good football. Obviously, Cesar can play either spot. I felt like it was important to shore up the right side with who they had on the field.

"Will's a good player, and I felt like the combination of that gave us some veteran experience inside. Then I thought Mason battled on the outside."

On the Failed Reverse Play

Q: What went through your mind when the Bears successfully ran a reverse shortly after the Saints failed to execute a similar play?

Moore: "Obviously, ours didn't get what we were hoping for. They executed theirs and made a big play of it."

On Audric Estime Being Inactive

Q: Was Audric Estime inactive because of CJ Donaldson's ability in pass protection?

Moore: "Yeah, just CJ from a protection standpoint. Three running backs up. Again, we'll take that evaluation week to week."

On Juwan Johnson's Injury

Q: What is the injury situation coming out of the game?

Moore: "Juwan had the hamstring. He didn't finish. We'll gather more information on that. Everyone else finished the game OK."

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