The New Orleans Saints continue to find new ways to lose football games and just be a complete embarrassment to the sport, and Sunday's 21-13 defeat against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field was another frustrating example.

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Despite a competitive defensive performance and a late comeback attempt, the Saints (3-7) couldn't overcome their offensive mistakes, questionable execution and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

New Orleans finished with 307 total yards, compared to Chicago's 311, but those numbers hardly tell the entire story. Two early turnovers, six sacks allowed and another afternoon of offensive inconsistency ultimately proved too much to overcome.

For head coach Kellen Moore, the loss raises familiar questions about the direction of his offense and whether the Saints are making meaningful progress in his second season.

Here are those whose stock is going down..

Tyler Shough

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While second-year quarterback Tyler Shough remains one of the few bright spots on an otherwise painful Saints team to watch, his uneven performance against Chicago saw his mistakes ultimately overshadow his highlights.

Statistically, Shough completed 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards, delivering one touchdown alongside one interception while being sacked six times. He showed flashes of playmaking ability—most notably on a 30-yard scramble and a touchdown strike to Alvin Kamara for New Orleans' lone touchdown. Yet for much of the contest, he relied heavily on short check-downs instead of taking downfield shots, making it difficult to sustain any offensive momentum.

Turnovers and offensive lulls proved catastrophic. A costly second-quarter interception picked off by Dillon Thieneman set up Caleb Williams' 15-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland, expanding the Bears' lead to 16-0. After that second-quarter scoring drive, the Saints' offense flatlined: they managed a paltry six points and were kept out of the end zone on their final eight possessions.

Relentless pressure behind a porous offensive line certainly complicated matters, but Shough's questionable decision-making and critical turnover heavily tarnished his overall outing. Though Shough is a key reason New Orleans isn't worse than 3-7, his recent regression remains a serious concern—one that points squarely back to the offensive coaching and line play.

Kellen Moore and the Offense

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s becoming repetitive at this point.

The breakdown starts up front, where the Saints' offensive line surrendered six sacks for 35 lost yards against Chicago, including a dominant three-sack performance by Jeffery Simmons. The lowest point occurred in the fourth quarter when Montez Sweat brought down Shough in the end zone for a safety, pushing the Bears' cushion to 21-10.

While losing Erik McCoy to injury hurts, the persistent collapses in protection are simply indefensible given the massive resources New Orleans has poured into this line.

Despite total yardage being practically even (311 to 307), New Orleans mustered a pathetic 13 points and a single touchdown. In a contest this tight, that level of offensive anemia is unacceptable under any circumstance. What makes this loss so exasperating is that the game was right there for the taking—after trailing 16-10 at the break, the Saints limited Chicago to a mere five points in the second half, only to repeatedly throw away chances to seize command.

While bad personnel and injuries certainly play a role, accountability ultimately rests on Moore, who was brought in specifically to salvage this offense. Instead, it feels like Groundhog Day as the unit continues to flounder. Dropping five one-score games this season underscores a glaring inability to execute when the game is on the line.

New Orleans isn't falling short due to a pure deficit in talent; they are undoing themselves through self-inflicted wounds—turnovers, penalties, shoddy execution, and squandered chances. While execution is a part of it, it falls on Moore and his staff.

After all, the Saints have trailed in all 27 games of Moore’s tenure.

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