Saints vs. Giants: Can New Orleans Snap Its Losing Streak? Our Staff Predicts

The pressure continues to mount on the New Orleans Saints as they head to the Meadowlands for Sunday's Week 6 showdown against the New York Giants , desperately searching for answers amid a disappointing start to the season.

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Following a frustrating 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings , the Saints (1-4) have dropped three consecutive games, raising questions about the team's direction under second-year head coach Kellen Moore.

The struggles have even drawn the attention of team owner Gayle Benson , who recently expressed frustration with the organization's performance and made it clear that continued losing would not be tolerated without consequences.

With expectations rising and patience wearing thin, New Orleans faces another difficult challenge against a surprising Giants team that has emerged as an early contender in the NFC East.

Here are our predictions for Sunday's game.

Grant Chachere, Staff Writer: L 24-17

This is the Saints' first road game since Week 2, and it’s a strategic one at that, as the Saints will immediately fly out of New York for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris next week. However, this is a critical game for coach Kellen Moore, and maybe even longtime general manager Mickey Loomis.

I don’t think Tyler Shough will have many games like he did last week in the loss to the Vikings, but he will have another matchup against a top-10 defense as the Giants are ninth in total defense. The strength of the defense is its ability to defend the pass, allowing only 199.7 yards per contest, which is good for seventh in the NFL, and have forced six interceptions, which is good for fourth.

While I think Shough will do much better, the Giants have the players needed to at least limit Shough, and New Orleans’ rushing attack is one of the NFL’s worst and will be ineffective. While the Giants have struggled to stop the run, they will have no trouble stopping the Saints.

Defensively, I think the Saints will do enough to keep the game close but not enough to win. The Giants aren’t the greatest offense in the world, but Cam Skattebo is a decent running back, while the receiving threats of Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely are going to give the Saints’ defense a heap of trouble.

I predict a one-score game in the Meadowlands with the Giants pulling it out.

Prediction: Giants 24, Saints 17

Doug Joubert, Publisher: W 21-17

Which Saints club will show in the Meadowlands today? Will it be the one from the first three weeks of the season, or the one from the last three?



We know this: those leading this organization have been put on notice by the woman that holds the checkbook. For the first time as owner of the Saints, Gayle Benson is faced with a situation that will require resolve and a possible move that will force her to make decisions that will be uncomfortable. She has put her trust and belief in those in charge. After seeing where her club has gone in the last few weeks, and the fan reaction to that direction, Mrs. Benson is having to rethink that trust.

Meanwhile, a two-week road trip followed by the Saints open/bye week may be just what the doctor ordered for Moore and his troops: a chance to regroup and rethink where things are.

Being a "glass-half-full" kinda guy, I'm getting this feeling this may be the first step to Moore, his coaches, and his players turning things around. However, don't bet the house on who I choose to win today. I've only been right once in five prognostications this year.

Prediction: Saints 21 - Giants 17

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