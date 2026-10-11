Saints vs. Vikings: TV Channel, Kickoff Time and How to Watch Sunday

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) return to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for their Week 5 matchup against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings (4-0), looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

However, Sunday's matchup will be about more than football as the Saints will honor one of the greatest players in franchise history.

The newly inducted Hall of Famer, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who led New Orleans to its first Super Bowl championship and rewrote numerous NFL passing records during his 15 seasons with the franchise, will be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor.

The ceremony adds another layer of significance to an important matchup for second-year head coach Kellen Moore and a Saints team still searching for its first home victory of the season.

Standing in their way is a Minnesota team that has remained unbeaten behind one of the NFL's most dominant defenses, allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Saints-Vikings matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage, streaming options and radio information.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings on TV

TV: FOX (WVUE/Channel 8)

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Vikings on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Saints NFL helmet during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .