Finding Thanksgiving Joy in the Middle of Saints Football Misery
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Thanksgiving offers a chance to reflect on our blessings, cherish moments with family and express gratitude for everyday gifts.
For fans of the New Orleans Saints, however, discovering silver linings lately calls for a bit more imagination.
The Who Dat Nation has weathered plenty of frustration lately, navigating losing records, salary cap maneuvers, puzzling coaching calls, and an offense that rarely touches the end zone.
Yet, before turning to another bowl of gumbo and sweet potato casserole to forget the team's troubles, here are some reasons Saints fans can still give thanks this holiday season.
Tyler Shough
Is Tyler Shough the Saints' franchise quarterback? That remains to be seen.
But as of right now, he has been a solid quarterback for the Saints and he will continue to grow.
Saints fans should be thankful they at least have a young quarterback worth evaluating rather than spending another offseason convincing themselves that a 30-year-old journeyman is the missing piece to a Super Bowl contender.
Shough has shown flashes of potential despite playing behind a struggling offensive line and within an offense that has struggled to find the end zone. Also, his head coach may or may not get fired at the end of the season.
At the very least, Shough gives Saints fans something to discuss other than mock drafts, salary cap projections and potential coaching candidates.
Drew Brees and Sean Payton
Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton transformed one of professional sports' most historically dysfunctional franchises into a perennial contender, highlighted by a Super Bowl XLIV victory.
Arriving in 2006, Brees and Payton revitalized the organization, leading New Orleans to seven division titles and turning the Superdome into one of the NFL's most intimidating venues after the franchise had recorded just one playoff win prior to his tenure.
Over 15 seasons, Brees shattered league passing records and set a high standard of consistency, routinely delivering 300-yard passing performances and 30-point outings.
The duo's departure left a noticeable void, as the Saints have since struggled to match that elite level of offensive production.
It also doesn’t help that Payton is having relative success as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.
The Miami Dolphins' Medical Staff
Few organizations have done more for the Saints without ever intending to help them than the Miami Dolphins.
In 2006, Miami decided not to put pen to paper with Brees out of concerns surrounding his surgically repaired throwing shoulder, ultimately acquiring Daunte Culpepper instead.
Of course, we all know what happened next.
The Dolphins' medical staff deserves a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans for eternity for passing on the Saints’ beloved Hall of Fame quarterback for a guy who was out the league after the 2009 season.
Jim Mora
Before Sean Payton brought championships, Jim Mora taught Saints fans how to win games.
After two decades of dread, Mora delivered the franchise's first winning season and playoff berth in 1987, legitimizing New Orleans behind the legendary Dome Patrol defense.
Though he never won a playoff game with the Saints, Mora established a rare winning culture in the Superdome.
While his famous “Playoffs?” rant when he was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, his best presser rants were with the Saints, including his famous "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" and “diddly-poo” rants.
Given the Saints' current offensive struggles, Mora's infamous quote about not doing "diddly-poo" still fits.
Paul Tagliabue
Without former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Saints fans might be spending Sundays watching the San Antonio Saints.
Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tagliabue played an instrumental role in ensuring the franchise returned to New Orleans, convincing then-Saints owner Tom Benson to keep the Black and Gold in New Orleans amid concerns about its long-term future in the city.
Tagliabue also gave Saints fans another reason to appreciate him when he overturned the player suspensions stemming from the Bountygate scandal seven years later.
Pour one out for the late Paul, y’all.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant