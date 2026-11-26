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Thanksgiving offers a chance to reflect on our blessings, cherish moments with family and express gratitude for everyday gifts.

For fans of the New Orleans Saints , however, discovering silver linings lately calls for a bit more imagination.

The Who Dat Nation has weathered plenty of frustration lately, navigating losing records, salary cap maneuvers, puzzling coaching calls, and an offense that rarely touches the end zone.

Yet, before turning to another bowl of gumbo and sweet potato casserole to forget the team's troubles, here are some reasons Saints fans can still give thanks this holiday season.

Tyler Shough

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Tyler Shough the Saints' franchise quarterback? That remains to be seen.

But as of right now, he has been a solid quarterback for the Saints and he will continue to grow.

Saints fans should be thankful they at least have a young quarterback worth evaluating rather than spending another offseason convincing themselves that a 30-year-old journeyman is the missing piece to a Super Bowl contender.

Shough has shown flashes of potential despite playing behind a struggling offensive line and within an offense that has struggled to find the end zone. Also, his head coach may or may not get fired at the end of the season.

At the very least, Shough gives Saints fans something to discuss other than mock drafts, salary cap projections and potential coaching candidates.

Drew Brees and Sean Payton

Aug 8, 2026; Canton, OH, USA; Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Drew Brees presented by former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during the Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton transformed one of professional sports' most historically dysfunctional franchises into a perennial contender, highlighted by a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

Arriving in 2006, Brees and Payton revitalized the organization, leading New Orleans to seven division titles and turning the Superdome into one of the NFL's most intimidating venues after the franchise had recorded just one playoff win prior to his tenure.

Over 15 seasons, Brees shattered league passing records and set a high standard of consistency, routinely delivering 300-yard passing performances and 30-point outings.

The duo's departure left a noticeable void, as the Saints have since struggled to match that elite level of offensive production.

It also doesn’t help that Payton is having relative success as the head coach of the Denver Broncos .

The Miami Dolphins' Medical Staff

Aug 4, 2013; Canton, OH, USA; General view of a Miami Dolphins helmet at the 2013 Enshrinees Gameday Roundtable at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few organizations have done more for the Saints without ever intending to help them than the Miami Dolphins .

In 2006, Miami decided not to put pen to paper with Brees out of concerns surrounding his surgically repaired throwing shoulder, ultimately acquiring Daunte Culpepper instead.

Of course, we all know what happened next.

The Dolphins' medical staff deserves a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans for eternity for passing on the Saints’ beloved Hall of Fame quarterback for a guy who was out the league after the 2009 season.

Jim Mora

July 27, 1996; Canton, OH, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Mora on the sideline during the 1996 Hall of Fame Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Fawcett Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Sean Payton brought championships, Jim Mora taught Saints fans how to win games.

After two decades of dread, Mora delivered the franchise's first winning season and playoff berth in 1987, legitimizing New Orleans behind the legendary Dome Patrol defense.

Though he never won a playoff game with the Saints, Mora established a rare winning culture in the Superdome.

While his famous “Playoffs?” rant when he was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, his best presser rants were with the Saints, including his famous "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" and “diddly-poo” rants.

Given the Saints' current offensive struggles, Mora's infamous quote about not doing "diddly-poo" still fits.

Paul Tagliabue

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; The videoboard honors former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue during a moment of silence prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Saints fans might be spending Sundays watching the San Antonio Saints.

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tagliabue played an instrumental role in ensuring the franchise returned to New Orleans, convincing then-Saints owner Tom Benson to keep the Black and Gold in New Orleans amid concerns about its long-term future in the city.

Tagliabue also gave Saints fans another reason to appreciate him when he overturned the player suspensions stemming from the Bountygate scandal seven years later.

Pour one out for the late Paul, y’all.

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