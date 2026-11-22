How to Watch Saints vs. Bears: TV Channel, Game Time and Broadcast Details
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The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face another difficult challenge Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (7-2) in a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.
Coming off a last-second loss to the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans looks to bounce back under head coach Kellen Moore, but doing so won't be easy against a Chicago team that has emerged as one of the NFC's top contenders.
With quarterback Caleb Williams leading a high-powered offense and a Bears defense ranking among the NFL's best, the Saints will need a complete performance to pull off the road upset.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage, streaming options and more.
When and Where?
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
- Time: Noon Local Time (1 p.m. ET)
- Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)
How to Watch Saints vs. Bears on TV
TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)
Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Panthers on Radio
Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)
New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule
Preseason (1-2)
- Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20
- Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
- Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24
Regular Season (3-6)
- Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
- Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
- Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27
- Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24
- Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13
- Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27
- Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10
- Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – W 23-22 (OT)
- Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – L 20-17
- Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)
- Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant