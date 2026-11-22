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The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face another difficult challenge Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (7-2) in a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Coming off a last-second loss to the Carolina Panther s , New Orleans looks to bounce back under head coach Kellen Moore, but doing so won't be easy against a Chicago team that has emerged as one of the NFC's top contenders.

With quarterback Caleb Williams leading a high-powered offense and a Bears defense ranking among the NFL's best, the Saints will need a complete performance to pull off the road upset.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage, streaming options and more.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Time: Noon Local Time (1 p.m. ET)

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears on TV

TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Panthers on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason (1-2)

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season (3-6)

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – W 34-27

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – L 16-10

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – W 23-22 (OT)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – L 20-17

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

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