Saints Week 1 Scouting Report: Breaking Down Lions Defense

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The New Orleans Saints will have their hands full with the Detroit Lions’ offense , but Detroit’s defense deserves plenty of attention as well.

Ever since Dan Campbell took over as head coach in 2021, Detroit has generally maintained a strong defensive unit. Even so, lingering injury issues and the exit of former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took a toll on the Lions last year, dragging their defense down to 18th in total yardage allowed (331.9 yards per game). A number of these health setbacks continue to affect the squad heading into 2026.

Here’s a closer look at Detroit’s defense ahead of Sunday’s season opener.

Defensive Line

Aug 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks on during Detroit Lions training camp at Meijer Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit is the heart and soul of Detroit’s defense. While the Lions were leaky and inconsistent at times last season, the defensive line wasn’t the problem. Detroit recorded 49 sacks, tied for fourth most in the NFL.

Aidan Hutchinson is the player the Saints’ coaching staff has circled multiple times. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 54 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles last season.

Opposite Hutchinson is DJ Wonnum, who joined Detroit after playing for Carolina. Rookie Derrick Moore should also find his way into the rotation and could be the Lions’ long-term option off the edge.

On the interior, Alim McNeill is formidable as both a pass rusher and run defender. Tyleik Williams, however, was somewhat disappointing as a rookie after Detroit selected him in the first round.

Linebackers

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell laughs and talks with the media during questions at a press conference at the Detroit Lions Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. He signed a 4-year extension worth $81 million in new money and it includes an $8.612 million signing bonus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lions lost longtime team captain Alex Anzalone in free agency. Anzalone spent the first four seasons of his career with New Orleans before joining Detroit.

However, Jack Campbell is the player who gives this unit its juice. He earned first-team All-Pro honors last season after recording 166 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Joining him are Derrick Barnes, who recorded 78 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks last season, and Malcolm Rodriguez, who steps into a starting role after primarily contributing on special teams.

Defensive Backs

Detroit Lions cornerback DJ. Reed (4), center, recovers a Baltimore Ravens fumble as safety Kerby Joseph (31), left, celebrates during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This might be the Lions’ biggest weakness on defense. Detroit allowed 217.4 passing yards per game last season, ranking 20th in the NFL, although much of those struggles can be attributed to injuries in the secondary.

No position group on Detroit’s defense was hit harder by injuries, and the effects will still be evident Sunday.

Both starting safeties, Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee), will miss the season opener as they continue rehabbing injuries suffered last season. In their absence, Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox will serve as Detroit’s last line of defense.

Rock Ya-Sin and DJ Reed are the Lions’ two perimeter cornerbacks, while Roger McCreary will handle the nickel role.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.