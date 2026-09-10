Saints Week 1 Scouting Report: Breaking Down Lions Defense
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The New Orleans Saints will have their hands full with the Detroit Lions’ offense, but Detroit’s defense deserves plenty of attention as well.
Ever since Dan Campbell took over as head coach in 2021, Detroit has generally maintained a strong defensive unit. Even so, lingering injury issues and the exit of former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took a toll on the Lions last year, dragging their defense down to 18th in total yardage allowed (331.9 yards per game). A number of these health setbacks continue to affect the squad heading into 2026.
Here’s a closer look at Detroit’s defense ahead of Sunday’s season opener.
Defensive Line
This unit is the heart and soul of Detroit’s defense. While the Lions were leaky and inconsistent at times last season, the defensive line wasn’t the problem. Detroit recorded 49 sacks, tied for fourth most in the NFL.
Aidan Hutchinson is the player the Saints’ coaching staff has circled multiple times. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 54 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles last season.
Opposite Hutchinson is DJ Wonnum, who joined Detroit after playing for Carolina. Rookie Derrick Moore should also find his way into the rotation and could be the Lions’ long-term option off the edge.
On the interior, Alim McNeill is formidable as both a pass rusher and run defender. Tyleik Williams, however, was somewhat disappointing as a rookie after Detroit selected him in the first round.
Linebackers
The Lions lost longtime team captain Alex Anzalone in free agency. Anzalone spent the first four seasons of his career with New Orleans before joining Detroit.
However, Jack Campbell is the player who gives this unit its juice. He earned first-team All-Pro honors last season after recording 166 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Joining him are Derrick Barnes, who recorded 78 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks last season, and Malcolm Rodriguez, who steps into a starting role after primarily contributing on special teams.
Defensive Backs
This might be the Lions’ biggest weakness on defense. Detroit allowed 217.4 passing yards per game last season, ranking 20th in the NFL, although much of those struggles can be attributed to injuries in the secondary.
No position group on Detroit’s defense was hit harder by injuries, and the effects will still be evident Sunday.
Both starting safeties, Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee), will miss the season opener as they continue rehabbing injuries suffered last season. In their absence, Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox will serve as Detroit’s last line of defense.
Rock Ya-Sin and DJ Reed are the Lions’ two perimeter cornerbacks, while Roger McCreary will handle the nickel role.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant