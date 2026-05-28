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Saints Will Hold Joint Team Practices With Jaguars, Rams and Cowboys During 2026 Preseason

Each of these training sessions will come during the weeks they play Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas
Jim Derry|
The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will hold joint practice sessions against one another for the second straight year, as Saints coach Kellen Moore (left) and Rams coach Sean McVay will get together once again.
The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will hold joint practice sessions against one another for the second straight year, as Saints coach Kellen Moore (left) and Rams coach Sean McVay will get together once again. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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New Orleans SaintsJacksonville JaguarsLos Angeles RamsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The New Orleans Saints and Coach Kellen Moore announced Wednesday before the start of an OTA session they will hold joint team practices with each of their three preseason opponents: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

All the sessions likely will be held at or near the practice facilities of each home team. Times and dates of the practices will be announced later.

The Saints open the preseason Saturday, Aug. 15 at home in the Caesars Superdome. Both of their next two games will be on the road – at the Rams in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 22 – and at the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 28.

The Rams hold their training camp at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, while Dallas also trains in California – in Oxnard.

It’s no surprise the team will spend part of its preseason in California, as it has done so part of the past three Augusts. Last year, the team was there for 10 days before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2024, the Saints trained at UC-Irvine while their home facility – the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie – was undergoing renovations, and they also worked out against the Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif., in 2023.

The previous season, the Saints trained in Green Bay, Wisc., for two days before their preseason game against the Packers.

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Jim Derry
JIM DERRY

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.

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