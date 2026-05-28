Saints Will Hold Joint Team Practices With Jaguars, Rams and Cowboys During 2026 Preseason

The New Orleans Saints and Coach Kellen Moore announced Wednesday before the start of an OTA session they will hold joint team practices with each of their three preseason opponents: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

All the sessions likely will be held at or near the practice facilities of each home team. Times and dates of the practices will be announced later.

The Saints open the preseason Saturday, Aug. 15 at home in the Caesars Superdome. Both of their next two games will be on the road – at the Rams in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 22 – and at the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 28.

#Saints finalize preseason schedule with a Friday game (Aug. 28) at Dallas. The rest of the preseason sked, along with OTA dates and times here: https://t.co/nUr42hdmyO — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 27, 2026

The Rams hold their training camp at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, while Dallas also trains in California – in Oxnard.

It’s no surprise the team will spend part of its preseason in California, as it has done so part of the past three Augusts. Last year, the team was there for 10 days before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2024, the Saints trained at UC-Irvine while their home facility – the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie – was undergoing renovations, and they also worked out against the Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif., in 2023.

The previous season, the Saints trained in Green Bay, Wisc., for two days before their preseason game against the Packers.