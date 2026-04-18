Should Jordyn Tyson’s Injury History Scare Saints From Drafting Him?

If the New Orleans Saints are going to use the eighth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on biggest need, there’s little question that pick would be either wide receiver or cornerback.

Those in the camp of surrounding quarterback Tyler Shough with as many weapons as possible would obviously say wide receiver should be the top choice, whether the team remains at 8 or makes a move in the first round.

With that, many mock drafts have the top receiver – Carnell Tate – off the board when the Saints come up. That means the most likely choice after that is Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who some say is the best overall talent in this draft at the position, even better than Tate.

However, some teams might be scared off because of his injury history – both as a freshman in 2022 at Colorado and the latter part of 2024 and 2025 with the Sun Devils.

Tyson, who has caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in 33 college football games, actually had some sort of issue in each of the past four years.

In ’22 with the Buffaloes, he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL, which forced him to miss the final three games and the entire 2023 season.

He transferred to Arizona State and was phenomenal in 2024, racking up 1,101 yards and 10 TDs. But he broke his collarbone and missed both the Big 12 championship game and the College Football Playoffs.

This past season is probably what worries teams most. He dealt with hamstring issues in both legs, which forced him out of the Sun Devils’ final three games. Tyson also held himself out of the NFL scouting combine and Arizona State’s Pro Day.

Per a source at Jordan Tyson’s workout: “He showed the twitch, explosiveness and leaping ability we all saw in the fall. He showed he’s healthy and still explosive, which is all he needed to do.” The contingents from Miami and NY Giants included the GMs. Giants pick at 5 and… https://t.co/D0WzubhU5R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 17, 2026

All that, and he continues to rise up mock draft boards this past week and as of Saturday morning (April 18), he has become the favorite to be picked at No. 8 at +300 at DraftKings (3-to-1).

Would the Saints shy away from an “injury-prone” wide receiver? Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reported the Saints were one of 18 teams represented at a private workout on Friday. The Black and Gold reportedly met with Tyson earlier for a pre-draft visit, which allowed for medical checks.

Jackson also said sources said, “Tyson’s medicals have not been seen as prohibitive to teams looking to invest in a wide receiver early in this year’s draft.”

That certainly could be why odds have increased the Saints might take Tyson if Tate doesn’t fall to 8.