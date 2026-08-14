Six Sacks...That's What Saints Edge Rusher Chase Young Said He Had

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"I had six alone," Saints edge rusher Chase Young proclaimed in a matter-of-fact way when referring to how many sacks he had against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their joint practice session Thursday.

"We played well up front today," Young told the media after the session. "We started fast. We need these challenges with other teams.

The Saints and Jaguars held a joint practice session in front of fans Thursday on a scorching day in Metairie (what a surprise...).

Beat the Heat

"It was hot today," Young continued. "We got tired, which was good, and I feel like we responded well."

His claim to those six sacks is not bragging for the 7th year pro.

"Half a dozen, man," Young responded to a reporter who asked him if he heard him correctly. "Half a dozen. Just staying at it. Keeping my head down, getting pushed, setting a standard."

He was proud of how his teammates pushed through the fatigue at the end of the sessions.

"Everybody was tired," Young assented. "I'm tired now, shoot, (but) we communicated. We were still getting off the ball. I love what we put on tape today, because it just shows how tough we are."

Playing against Jaguars was a Good Experience

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) lines up against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his defensive line showing up against the Jaguars after doing the same against his own teammates for a couple of weeks shows him something about this unit.

"Going against another team, it's hot," Young shared. "How are we going to respond? I feel like we responded the right way today. We could have been better. Obviously we made mistakes, but at the same time we came out, running round, flying around, and playing physical."

The Ohio State alum thinks this is a strong defensive interior for 2026.

"Our whole D-line can do it," Young remarked. "It doesn't matter from the top to the bottom. (I've) never been worried about the interior dudes. Everybody on the depth chart inside can play."

As On SI Saints reporter Grant Chachere told you yesterday, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first pass was an interception by the Saints 1st line defense.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Julian Blackmon (23) intercepts a pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) intended for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It sets the tone, you know," Young smiled. "It gives us momentum for the rest of the day. When plays like that (happen), it gives us a spark"

Though successful through most of the day Thursday, there were some slipups in the red zone defense, something Young says isn't a bad thing.

"It's cool, though, because we need to make mistakes, right?" Young explained. "We need to be in situations where we're not sure, so we can make our mistakes now. (That way) in a game, when we're get in that same, exact moment, then we can respond better.

"Today, I know, is not going to perfect. Like I said, we were flying around, playing physical."

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the rest of the week:



- Friday, 11:00 a.m.-Noon, Walk-Thru (Closed)

- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

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