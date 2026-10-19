The Good, Bad and Ugly: Saints Finally Win, but Major Problems Remain

The New Orleans Saints finally have a reason to celebrate. Their 34-27 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday was far from seamless, but it brought a much-needed end to a troublesome stretch.

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Riding a three-game losing streak and facing mounting questions about the franchise's direction, New Orleans desperately needed a win. The Saints delivered by overcoming an early 10-0 deficit, though they nearly squandered a commanding 24-point lead late in the second half.

Quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, guiding an offense that showed encouraging progress on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense created three interceptions despite struggling to contain New York's passing game.

The win gives head coach Kellen Moore's squad welcome breathing room, after the team entered the week under heavy scrutiny following critical remarks from franchise icon Drew Brees and owner Gayle Benson .

Still, the team's inability to comfortably close out the game after building a 34-10 advantage underscores ongoing concerns about their consistency and ability to finish strong.

Here is a look at the good, bad and ugly from the Saints' victory over the Giants.

The Good: The Saints Finally Find Some Semblance of a Running Game

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) carries the ball as New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following weeks of criticism regarding a stagnant ground attack, the Saints may have uncovered a workable formula.

New Orleans ran for a season-high 175 yards, offering vital balance to an offense that had relied far too heavily on Tyler Shough to make plays.

Kendre Miller paced the backfield with 70 yards on 20 carries, while C.J. Donaldson added 39 yards on six attempts. Alvin Kamara chipped in 34 yards on seven carries, and Shough contributed 32 yards along with a rushing touchdown.

This collective output was an encouraging sign for a unit that had failed to establish any momentum during its three-game slide.

However, the Saints still have considerable work ahead.

Even so, efficiency remains an issue; Miller averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, reflecting the play-to-play inconsistency that still lingers.

Lineman Jeremiah Wright provided a notable spark after replacing the injured Cesar Ruiz at right guard. His presence was felt in the second half, as the Saints repeatedly—and successfully—ran behind the right side of the line.

To sustain this progress, the offensive line must open cleaner lanes up front rather than depending on backfield effort to gain positive yardage.

While far from dominant, Sunday's performance marked a meaningful step toward a more balanced attack.

The Bad: Secondary Deficiencies and Nearly 400 Passing Yards Allowed

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) runs after a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite forcing three interceptions, the Saints' defensive backfield repeatedly yielded big plays during New York's late comeback bid.

Receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely caused major problems throughout the contest.

Nabers hauled in 12 receptions for 165 yards, while Likely added six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

After replacing starter Jameis Winston, backup J.J. McCarthy threw for 243 yards in just over 11 minutes, orchestrating three straight touchdown drives to cut a 34-10 deficit to seven points.

New Orleans did deliver key playmaking moments: Martin Emerson Jr. picked off two passes, Julian Blackmon intercepted another, and the pass rush brought down Winston four times.

However, surrendering 461 total yards (377 passing) highlights persistent pass-coverage issues that defensive coordinator Brandon Staley must resolve.

The Ugly: Nearly Blowing a 24-Point Lead in the 4th Quarter

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore watches game play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For three quarters, the Saints looked poised for their most convincing win of the year—a strong statement following three straight home defeats.

Instead, they nearly suffered a catastrophic fourth-quarter collapse.

After trailing 10-0 early, New Orleans reeled off 34 unanswered points using balanced rushing, opportunistic turnovers, and efficient red-zone execution.

Shough's 18-yard touchdown strike to Chris Olave early in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 34-10, prompting the Saints to begin rotating in reserves.

However, the momentum quickly shifted.

With McCarthy at quarterback, New York scored 17 unanswered points over the final 11 minutes, exploiting defensive breakdowns and stalling offensive possessions.

An offense that had scored on four straight drives suddenly went cold, finishing an alarming 4-for-15 on third down.

Meanwhile, the defense surrendered multiple scoring drives as New York steadily chipped away at the deficit.

The Giants eventually cut the lead to 34-27 and drove deep into New Orleans territory. The Saints survived only when McCarthy's fourth-down pass to Likely fell incomplete near the end zone.

For a Saints team already facing criticism over its lack of consistency, nearly blowing a 24-point advantage raises legitimate questions about its ability to finish games.

Moore and his staff deserve credit for halting the losing streak, but nearly letting a 24-point lead slip away shows that New Orleans still has significant work ahead to compete with top-tier opponents.

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