Drew Brees Questions Kellen Moore's Offense as Saints' Struggles Continue Against Vikings

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During the second half of the New Orleans Saints' 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings , franchise legend Drew Brees openly criticized head coach Kellen Moore 's offensive approach on a nationwide broadcast.

Working as a Fox analyst shortly after being inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime, Brees pointed to New Orleans' inability to adjust against Minnesota's relentless blitzing defense .

Specifically, Brees called the Saints' first-down play calling "pretty predictable," questioned the lack of play-action passes, and criticized setup choices that left running back Alvin Kamara in unfavorable matchups.

"You gotta have answers," Brees said, highlighting the team's ongoing struggles in front of a national audience.

The Saints’ Offense was Nonexistent against the Vikings

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Tyler Shough suffered through the toughest game of his fledgling career as the Saints (1-4) were held to a paltry 142 total yards—their lowest output since Week 2 of 2021.

Preliminary charting from Pro Football Focus showed Minnesota bringing blitz pressure on 23 of Shough's 27 dropbacks. The second-year passer managed only 16 completions on 25 attempts for 96 yards, throwing two interceptions and posting a career-worst 38.1 passer rating.

Head coach Kellen Moore admitted the team's offensive strategy was ineffective against the Vikings' aggressive scheme.

"I felt like we had a plan (against the blitz)," Moore stated. "Obviously the plan wasn't good enough. They did a better job."

"Obviously, that's on me."

The offensive struggles stemmed from an inability to sustain early momentum and adapt late. New Orleans opened with a promising 15-play, 66-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard Kendre Miller touchdown run, but the rushing attack completely stalled afterward. Over their next six drives, the Saints generated a mere 10 yards on the ground as penalties and negative plays continually forced them into obvious passing downs.

A reluctance to adjust the play calling aggravated these issues down the stretch. According to FTN Fantasy, New Orleans entered the contest utilizing play action on just 17.7% of offensive snaps—the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL. Against Minnesota, they called only one play-action pass, which gained 14 yards to Chris Olave.

Special teams miscues and missed chances further doomed the Saints. Jayden Price lost a fumble on the second-half opening kickoff, while Daniel Carlson missed a point-after attempt following an 87-yard fumble return touchdown by Jonas Sanker.

The defense's takeaway went unrewarded, while Minnesota (5-0) anticipated the Saints' aerial concepts, as demonstrated by Byron Murphy intercepting Shough on a late double move intended for Olave.

"They were really prepared for those moments," Shough remarked.

With a 1-4 record through five games, Moore faces mounting criticism during a difficult start to his second year, as New Orleans struggles with preparation, execution, and identity.

"Sometimes, you go through storms," Moore acknowledged. "Inevitably, storms end. But we're going through a little bit of one."

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