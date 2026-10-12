Drew Brees Questions Kellen Moore's Offense as Saints' Struggles Continue Against Vikings
In this story:
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
During the second half of the New Orleans Saints' 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, franchise legend Drew Brees openly criticized head coach Kellen Moore's offensive approach on a nationwide broadcast.
Working as a Fox analyst shortly after being inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime, Brees pointed to New Orleans' inability to adjust against Minnesota's relentless blitzing defense.
Specifically, Brees called the Saints' first-down play calling "pretty predictable," questioned the lack of play-action passes, and criticized setup choices that left running back Alvin Kamara in unfavorable matchups.
"You gotta have answers," Brees said, highlighting the team's ongoing struggles in front of a national audience.
The Saints’ Offense was Nonexistent against the Vikings
Quarterback Tyler Shough suffered through the toughest game of his fledgling career as the Saints (1-4) were held to a paltry 142 total yards—their lowest output since Week 2 of 2021.
Preliminary charting from Pro Football Focus showed Minnesota bringing blitz pressure on 23 of Shough's 27 dropbacks. The second-year passer managed only 16 completions on 25 attempts for 96 yards, throwing two interceptions and posting a career-worst 38.1 passer rating.
Head coach Kellen Moore admitted the team's offensive strategy was ineffective against the Vikings' aggressive scheme.
"I felt like we had a plan (against the blitz)," Moore stated. "Obviously the plan wasn't good enough. They did a better job."
"Obviously, that's on me."
The offensive struggles stemmed from an inability to sustain early momentum and adapt late. New Orleans opened with a promising 15-play, 66-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard Kendre Miller touchdown run, but the rushing attack completely stalled afterward. Over their next six drives, the Saints generated a mere 10 yards on the ground as penalties and negative plays continually forced them into obvious passing downs.
A reluctance to adjust the play calling aggravated these issues down the stretch. According to FTN Fantasy, New Orleans entered the contest utilizing play action on just 17.7% of offensive snaps—the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL. Against Minnesota, they called only one play-action pass, which gained 14 yards to Chris Olave.
Special teams miscues and missed chances further doomed the Saints. Jayden Price lost a fumble on the second-half opening kickoff, while Daniel Carlson missed a point-after attempt following an 87-yard fumble return touchdown by Jonas Sanker.
The defense's takeaway went unrewarded, while Minnesota (5-0) anticipated the Saints' aerial concepts, as demonstrated by Byron Murphy intercepting Shough on a late double move intended for Olave.
"They were really prepared for those moments," Shough remarked.
With a 1-4 record through five games, Moore faces mounting criticism during a difficult start to his second year, as New Orleans struggles with preparation, execution, and identity.
"Sometimes, you go through storms," Moore acknowledged. "Inevitably, storms end. But we're going through a little bit of one."
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant