While the feeling among fans of the New Orleans Saints is as high as it has been since possibly the final moments before Drew Brees walked off the field of the Superdome as that final playoff game ended in January 2021, it doesn’t mean the Black and Gold is ready to reassume their place at the top of the NFC South.

Not without some big-time help, that is.

And while the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts may have laid the foundation for this team, the 2026 NFL Draft might be one of the more important ones in team history if they are to return to relevancy.

So who will the Saints take if they hang on to the No. 8 pick – resisting the urge to move up or making a rare move down? To figure that out, it obviously will be a combination of not only who falls to them, but what they need most.

Here are the top five players General Manager Mickey Loomis and Coach Kellen Moore likely will be looking at on draft night next Thursday:

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

This one is a no-brainer. Current odds state Tate is the favorite to be taken by the Cleveland Browns at No. 6, but they have bigger needs along the front line, and certainly could go there if their top choice at offensive lineman – whoever that might be – is available.

Meanwhile, Tate is far from the fastest receiver available in the draft, but he possess a lot of everything, and would be an immediate hit with quarterback Tyler Shough and next to WR1 Chris Olave, who also is from Ohio State.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson could be a target for the New Orleans Saints in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but his injury concerns have many fans worried about taking him as high as No. 8. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We have seen the odds boards move more toward New Orleans taking the 6-2, 200-pound receiver, who is a tinge faster than Tate. What scares off some Saints fans is his injury history that includes a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in 2022 at Colorado, which forced him to redshirt in 2023.

In 2024 and 2025, he was a third-team All-American with the Sun Devils, but was injured in part of both seasons – a broken collarbone kept him out of the Big 12 title game and CFP playoffs two seasons ago and hamstring issues forced him to miss four games this past fall.

Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

Latest mocks have seen Bain fall a bit, and there’s an excellent chance he will be available at No. 8. Pros are that he has been a disruptive force and could be the most pro-ready edge rusher in this incredibly talented draft at the position. He also appears able to play different techniques, and the Saints still are in transition under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

The cons on Bain, however, include his shorter arm length and his lack of speed to turn the corner around premier tackles in the NFL. Also, is this really one of the Saints biggest needs, especially if they re-sign Cameron Jordan?

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane has been selected to the prestigious Walter Camp All-America Team after earning first-team honors.



Delane solidified his status as one of the top defensive backs in recent memory in 2025.



More on the impressive season: https://t.co/w5nIntb46o pic.twitter.com/VCpsvTRq06 — LSU Tigers On SI (@LSUTigersSI) December 13, 2025

If one were to take a poll of Saints fans, Delane likely would win the popularity contest of who the team should draft in this spot. Part of that is because he’s a Tiger, and as hard as it might be to believe, the team has NEVER taken a player from LSU in the first round.

There’s no question this is a position of need with Alontae Taylor signing with the Titans during free agency, and Delane’s instincts and coverage skills make him clearly the best DB prospect in this draft. However, some question whether this is too high to go at this position, especially when Moore likely will be trying to surround Shough with weapons.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Here’s a longshot, but we continue with the theme of bolstering the offense. The immediate and obvious reason why Lemon is not up there with the likes of Tate and Tyson is his size at just shy of 6 feet, and he isn’t going to be a burner in the NFL.

However, there’s no question what he does possess is something that would fit perfectly alongside Olave and for Shough – and that’s his elite route running and able to make the contested catch. If the Saints trade down a few spots, Lemon could become the target to watch.