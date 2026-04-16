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What do odds say about Saints possibilities in NFL Draft at No. 8?

Among top needs for New Orleans are wide receiver, defensive back and edge rusher
Jim Derry|
Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is expected to be among the top eight selected in next week's 2026 NFL Draft.
Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is expected to be among the top eight selected in next week's 2026 NFL Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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New Orleans SaintsMiami (FL) HurricanesArizona State Sun Devils

Oddsmakers don’t always have the answers on who might go where, but in the case of the New Orleans Saints, who hold the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the options very well could be narrowed down.

As of Thursday at DraftKings, after Fernando Mendoza a near lock to go to the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 overall pick, odds say he will be followed by Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese at 3, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at 4, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at 5 and wide receiver Carnell Tate at 6 and Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain at 7.

Of those players, if the Saints remain at 8, they likely would be most interested in Love, Tate and Bain if they fall.

Overall, DraftKings has seven players with odds of 10-to-1 or less going to whoever holds the eighth pick.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is among the favorites to be picked by the New Orleans Saints if they remain at No. 8 in the NFL Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Bain +350 (3.5-1)
  • Mansoor Delane, LSU CB +425
  • Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State WR +425
  • Tate +450
  • Caleb Downs, Ohio State S +1000
  • Makai Lemon, USC WR +1000
  • Jermod McCoy, Tennessee CB +1000

Other possibilities outside the odds include the players likely not to fall that far, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (+1600) and four offensive linemen.  

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

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Jim Derry
JIM DERRY

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.

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