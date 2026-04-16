What do odds say about Saints possibilities in NFL Draft at No. 8?
Oddsmakers don’t always have the answers on who might go where, but in the case of the New Orleans Saints, who hold the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the options very well could be narrowed down.
As of Thursday at DraftKings, after Fernando Mendoza a near lock to go to the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 overall pick, odds say he will be followed by Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese at 3, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at 4, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at 5 and wide receiver Carnell Tate at 6 and Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain at 7.
Of those players, if the Saints remain at 8, they likely would be most interested in Love, Tate and Bain if they fall.
Overall, DraftKings has seven players with odds of 10-to-1 or less going to whoever holds the eighth pick.
- Bain +350 (3.5-1)
- Mansoor Delane, LSU CB +425
- Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State WR +425
- Tate +450
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State S +1000
- Makai Lemon, USC WR +1000
- Jermod McCoy, Tennessee CB +1000
Other possibilities outside the odds include the players likely not to fall that far, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (+1600) and four offensive linemen.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr