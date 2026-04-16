What do odds say about Saints possibilities in NFL Draft at No. 8?

Oddsmakers don’t always have the answers on who might go where, but in the case of the New Orleans Saints, who hold the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the options very well could be narrowed down.

As of Thursday at DraftKings, after Fernando Mendoza a near lock to go to the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 overall pick, odds say he will be followed by Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese at 3, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at 4, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at 5 and wide receiver Carnell Tate at 6 and Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain at 7.

Of those players, if the Saints remain at 8, they likely would be most interested in Love, Tate and Bain if they fall.

Overall, DraftKings has seven players with odds of 10-to-1 or less going to whoever holds the eighth pick.

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is among the favorites to be picked by the New Orleans Saints if they remain at No. 8 in the NFL Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain +350 (3.5-1)

Mansoor Delane, LSU CB +425

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State WR +425

Tate +450

Caleb Downs, Ohio State S +1000

Makai Lemon, USC WR +1000

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee CB +1000

Other possibilities outside the odds include the players likely not to fall that far, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (+1600) and four offensive linemen.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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