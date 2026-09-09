What Must the Saints' O-Line, D-Line Do to Succeed vs Lions Sunday?

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According to various experts, the New Orleans Saints have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season. Once source has them at second best based on their opponents winning percentage, behind only the Cleveland Browns. Another, which looks at forecasted win totals for opponents, has the Saints ranked as the 3rd easiest schedule.

You wouldn't know that if you only looked at the Saints' Week 1 obstacle.

On Sunday, the Saints continue a month-long road trip that stretched from the final two preseason games and into the first two weeks of the regular season, as New Orleans travels to Detroit to take on the Lions.

Find a full scouting report by Grant Chachere here.

The Saints offense must contend with a Lions defense that has made opposing quarterbacks scramble for their lives. Last year, Detroit accounted for 49-sacks, tied for 4th in the NFL.

Look for a Physical Detroit D

Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr expects physical play across the front.

"They're strong up front, if that makes sense," Banks explained. "They like to stick the holes, try to stop you from getting in the gap, try to take the lead at the second level climb."

Banks will have to work against a defensive end coming off his best season of his four in the league, Aiden Hutchinson. In 2025, almost every defensive category you could measure for a D-lineman was his best of his NFL career: most combined tackles (54), most solo tackles (38), most tackles for loss (14) best in his career for quarterback hurries (35) and most sacks in his four years (14.5).

"Yeah, he's a great player, Banks acknowledged. "I mean, he can do it all. He can play the run, he can rush the pass, and that's just why you get paid a lot of money. So, yeah, he's a great player and it's going to be a good matchup for sure."

Lions Offense = Dynamic

The Lions have an outstanding offense, averaging almost 30-points per game over the last three seasons, led by quarterback Jared Goff, who has finished 2nd in the NFL in passing yards for three years in a row.

For EDGE rusher Carl Granderson, he knows just how good this Detroit offense can be.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They've got the highest-paid running back," Grando began with. "They've got a good quarterback. They've got a good receiver, so I think it's going to be a test for our defense."

Road Trips Can be Good

Both Granderson and Banks feel like starting on the road can be a good thing.

"It is, definitely," Banks began. "I feel like any away game, whether it's the start of the season or the end of the season, there's always a chance to get your team together and rally and kind of just understand what type of brotherhood we have. I mean, I've seen it already since we started camp."



"I think we're going to be ready for that test," Granderson told the media. "We're going to show the league what we're about, play fast, play hard, and play together."

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