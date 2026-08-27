Will 2026 Saints Draft Come Close to Topping 2025?
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Last year, the Saints did something no other team did: keep every single draft pick from April of 2025.
Round 1: Kelvin Banks Jr, starting offensive left tackle
Round 2: Tyler Shough, starting quarterback
Round 3a: Vernon Broughton, starting defensive lineman
Round 3b: Jonas Sanker, starting safety
Round 4a: Danny Stutsman, 2nd string/sometimes starting linebacker
Round 4b: Quincy Riley, starting cornerback
Round 6: Devin Neal, 3rd string running back
Round 7: Moliki Matavao, 3rd string tight end, now on IR
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We may have missed it, but we looked and couldn't find another team that had kept ALL of it's picks from its draft last year. That speaks volumes on the scouting department of the Saints. It also speaks to the need for players on this team.
2026: Will I Stay, or Will I Go?
Here's a rundown of the 2026 picks by the Saints:
Round 1: Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, projected to start, but hampered by a hamstring that could keep him grounded for another month
Round 2: Christen Miller, defensive tackle, is 2nd on the depth chart, but is moving up quickly toward that top spot
Round 3: Oscar Delp, tight end, has a minor hamstring, is expected to be recovered by the beginning of the season and will see playing time
Round 4: Bryce Lance, wide receiver, with the injury to Tyson, he should be the third receiver behind Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele.
Round 5: Lorenzo Styles Jr, safety, currently listed third behind Sanker and one of the 2026 training camp "stars" Jayden Price
Round 6: Barion Brown, wide receiver/returner, listed behind Olave, Brown was the other training camp "star" this year
Round 7: TJ Hall, cornerback, listed fourth string behind Riley, Isaac Yiadom, and Dalys Beanum
Our Picks for Who Will Probably Be Waived
Safety - Lorenzo Styles Jr
A perfect fit for the practice squad, Styles has had a difficult time climbing past anyone into that eleventh slot, as we foresee the Saints keeping 11-defensive backs on the 53-man roster. Styles is the odd man out amongst the safeties, but we are thinking the Saints will bring him back onto the practice squad, if he clears waivers.
Cornerback - TJ Hall Jr
When you cannot supplant a 2025 practice squad member, Dalys Beanum, we believe that means TJ Hall is destined for a practice squad membership as well. Hall would be a good fit there, working with the team each day, awaiting his call up.
New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule
Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)
Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)
Friday: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.