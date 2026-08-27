Saints Training Camp Notebook: Tyler Shough Impresses, Kicking Battle Heats Up as Camp Ends
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The New Orleans Saints held their last practice of training camp on Tuesday in at Yulman Stadium, the home stadium of Tulane University.
It wasn’t the most eventful day at practice, but one thing was clear: New Orleans love their Saints and the Saints love their people. That was clear as over 7,000 Saints fans were in attendance to see their beloved hometown team.
Here are some of the more notable observations throughout the night.
Attendance
The two newcomers, defensive backs Michael Davis and David Long, were in attendance and partircipated in practice..
Wide receiver Chris Olave was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, proving that his injury scare from Tuesday was nothing to worry about.
Meanwhile, 15 players were still unable to practice: running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, guard Cesar Ruiz, defensive end Cam Jordan, cornerback Quincy Riley, wide receiver Mason Tipton, wide receiver Trey Palmer, tight end Oscar Delp, running back Devin Neal, guard/center Torricelli Simpkins, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, offensive tackle Barry Wesley, linebacker Chris Rumph, cornerback Dalys Beanum, and defensive back Lorenzo Styles.
The starting lineup continued to feature the same injury fill-ins used throughout the week, with rookie Jeremiah Wright filling in at right guard and Martin Emerson stepping in at cornerback.
Don’t Expect the Starters to Play On Saturday
Saints coach Kellen Moore announced most starters will be held out of the preseason finale. Moore explained that relying on the trio of joint practices was a deliberate approach to secure ample high-quality reps, and he was pleased with the outcome. This marks a distinct change from last year's approach, which had been driven by an ongoing starting quarterback competition.
Tyler Shough Shines
The Saints' offense has remained productive throughout training camp, and Tuesday's session continued that trend.
Quarterback Tyler Shough recorded two touchdown passes to Devaughn Vele and delivered a fade to Kevin Austin Jr. in the back of the end zone.
Shough completed all six of his throws in 7-on-7 drills, including three touchdowns. He connected with Noah Fant in the middle of the field, Olave to the right and Vele for another score against Martin Emerson, who provided tight coverage. Vele's size and catch radius proved difficult to defend. Shough's other three completions went to Travis Etienne twice and Kendre Miller.
Shough recorded three touchdowns across both 11-on-11 sessions, with two going to Austin and one to Vele.
Shough connected with Austin on a quick slant for a touchdown despite an early snap from the center, maintaining his composure and throwing a dart to Austin.
The second touchdown to Austin was Shough's most notable throw of the night during the red zone portion of 11-on-11 drills. He placed the ball in the corner of the end zone, where Austin secured the catch while dragging his toes for the score.
Before that play, Vele made another great contested catch as he ran a fade route to the back of the end zone and reached up to snag the ball for a touchdown.
Shough nearly finished with five touchdowns, but Vele could not secure a one-handed attempt in the end zone and Olave lost possession after his own knee knocked the ball loose.
Kicking Battle Reaches Peak
Tanner Brown emerged as the standout performer in the New Orleans Saints' kicking competition Tuesday, finishing a perfect 8-for-8 during practice at Yulman Stadium. Brown capped his night by converting field goals of 45 and 49 yards during a live pressure drill involving 11 defenders.
Brown outperformed both incumbent starter Charlie Smyth and newcomer former All-Pro Daniel Carlson. Smyth went 7-for-8 on the day, with his sole miss bouncing off the left upright on a session-long 56-yard try. Carlson matched the 7-for-8 mark in standard drills, but pulled a 49-yard field goal attempt wide at the conclusion of practice.
In the final live session, Smyth joined Brown in making both pressure kicks, while Carlson missed his attempt, further distancing Brown in the day's overall results.
New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule
Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)
Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)
Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant