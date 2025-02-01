Polarizing Eagles Coach 'In Drivers Seat' For Vacant Saints Job
The New Orleans Saints began the 2024 season quite strong but quickly fell off a cliff and struggled for the rest of the season.
New Orleans struggled the entire season, but their season hit an all-time low when they lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-0 in one of the most embarrassing offensive performances of the season.
Now they have a vacancy at head coach and a few quality candidates to choose from.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently reported that the New Orleans Saints have a front-runner for their vacant head coaching job: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.
"The New Orleans Saints have a front-runner for their head coach opening," Dubin wrote. "According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is 'in the driver's seat' for the role after a strong in-person interview on Monday. As Jones notes, Moore will actually be in the Saints' facilities next week because the Eagles are the designated home team in the Super Bowl, which is being played in New Orleans.
"However, league rules dictate that the Saints cannot contact him again until after the Super Bowl is over and his hiring could not be made official until after the game, either."
Moore would be stepping into a new role as a head coach after spending the last six years as a successful offensive coordinator. He's been the head of a top five offense three times in six years, including this season with the Eagles.
Hiring Moore would be a step in the right direction for New Orleans, especially on offense. If they miss out on him, it'll be tough to find many other qualified candidates.
More NFL: Saints Assistant Coach Derrick Foster Interviews For Cowboys Opening, Per Report