Saints Free Cap Space As Key Player Restructures Contract
The New Orleans Saints have announced the team has restructured the contract of tight end Juwan Johnson. It isn't the contract news that some are waiting for, as fans are still hoping for the team to reach a new deal with RB Alvin Kamara. However, this move does save the team millions in salary cap space for this season.
This move was first reported by Field Yates of ESPN on Wednesday night. Johnson's restructured deal creates around $3.5 million of additional salary cap space for New Orleans for the 2024-25 campaign.
Johnson, 27, is entering his fifth NFL season, all with the Saints. He is in the final year of his contract and would be an unrestricted free agent at year's end. If not re-signed by New Orleans, Johnson would create around $6 million in dead cap money for New Orleans next season because of restructures.
Originally a wide receiver when he entered the NFL, Johnson played collegiately at Penn State and Oregon before being signed by the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Over his first two seasons as a wideout, he caught 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns in 21 games as a reserve.
In 2022, Johnson was converted to tight end. He'd respond with an impressive statistical campaign, pulling in 42 balls for 508 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Last season, Johnson had 37 receptions for 368 yards and four scores despite missing four games with injuries.
Foot surgery caused Johnson to miss most of training camp. His recovery went ahead of schedule, allowing him to take the field for the team's preseason finale. He is expected to be fully ready to go when the Saints host the Carolina Panthers in the regular season opener this Sunday.
At 6'4" and 231-Lbs., Johnson doesn't have prototype size for a tight end. However, he presents a matchup problem for most defenses. His athleticism and route tree as a former wideout makes him a tough cover for linebackers, while his size can still create issues for smaller safeties or slot corners.
New Orleans has a new offensive coordinator this season with the addition of Klint Kubiak. It's a scheme that has traditionally allowed tight ends to flourish with different matchups. Juwan Johnson could have a career year in the system, though his contract status is worth watching closely through the season.