Saints Make Move To Strengthen Offensive Line After Erik McCoy’s Injury
On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced that they had signed offensive lineman Chris Reed to their practice squad. This news comes just a day after learning that starting center Erik McCoy is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after groin surgery.
McCoy was injured on just the third play of last Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting guard Cesar Ruiz was also injured (knee) in the fourth quarter of the game. Ruiz returned to the contest but did not participate in the open media portion of practice, according to reports.
Left guard Lucas Patrick moved into McCoy's center spot for the remainder of the game against the Eagles. Either Patrick or Ruiz, if he plays, are expected to take over the center position while McCoy is sidelined. Oli Udoh, Nick Saldiveri, or Landon Young will likely start at guard if that happens.
On Tuesday, the Saints brought in five different offensive linemen for tryouts. Among those players was Brian Allen, the starting center for the Los Angeles Rams during their 2021-22 Super Bowl championship season. New Orleans ultimately signed Reed.
Chris Reed
Reed, 32, played collegiately at Minnesota State. After going undrafted in 2015, he'd be signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a year on the practice squad, he'd start seven games and appear in 25 contests for the Jaguars over the next three years.
Signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Reed would be picked up by the Carolina Panthers after his release by Miami early in that season. He'd remain with the Panthers for the next year and a half, starting 14 contests in 2020.
Reed landed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and started six of his 14 game appearances. Between 2022 and 2023, he was a little-used reserve for the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Houston Texans this offseason, but was released at final cuts on August 27.
Reed is the latest offensive lineman added to the Saints' practice squad. He joins tackles Josiah Ezirim and Austin Deculus along with interior linemen Kyle Hergel and Shane Lemieux. At least one or perhaps more are expected to be activated when the Saints play at the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.