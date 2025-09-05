3 Saints-Cardinals Week 1 Predictions - Including Rookie Breakout
The 2025 National Football League season officially is here.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys began the season on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field with the Eagles coming out on top. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take the field on Friday night from São Paulo, Brazil.
New Orleans will begin its action on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.
It's an exciting time to follow the Saints. Kellen Moore came in as the team's head coach this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He's going to try to turn things around and the Saints arguably have a solid mixture of veterans and young guys ready to make some noise in the weak NFC South division.
Will the Saints take down the Cardinals on Sunday?
Here are three predictions for the Saints and Cardinals Week 1 matchup:
Kelvin Banks Jr. breaks out and is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the game by PFF
This is pretty niche. But, Banks impressed throughout the preaseaon and Pro Football Focus shared afterward that he was the highest-rated pass-blocking offensive tackle in the preseason at 88.1. Banks could be in a big day right away in his first regular-season game with the Saints after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Alvin Kamara tallies for over 120 rushing yards
The Saints have made it clear over and over that they are going to ride Kamara in the running game. Moore has talked about Kamara as a weapon and how the Saints play to utilize his skills. Last year, the Eagles thrived in the running game thanks to Saquon Barkley. Now, Moore has Kamara at his disposal. Last year, the Cardinals finished 20th in rushing defense based on yards allowed. Expect a big game from Kamara.
Saints continue home opener winning streak
The Saints are leading the league with six straight home opener victories. With all of the excitement of the day with it being Moore's first game as the team's head coach and it being a division game, this streak should continue.
