Saints Facing Week 1 Injury Concerns
We know that the New Orleans Saints will take the field on Sunday to face off against the Arizona Cardinals. But, will pass rusher Chase Young be on the field for New Orleans?
As the game inches closer and closer, this is the Saints' biggest injury question mark. On Wednesday, Sept. 3rd, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football was one of many that reported that Young suffered a calf injury at practice and shared that the weekend's matchup was at risk.
The New Orleans Saints have a big injury question mark right now
"Chase Young suffered a calf injury in practice today," Underhill said. "...Chase Young’s injury isn’t anything too serious, I’m told. Still getting checked and evaluated but it’s not believed to be anything drastic...Sounds like this weekend could be at risk. Day to day. See how it goes."
Since then, Young has made it clear that he doesn't have any long-term concerns about the calf ailment. He missed practice on Thursday and as of writing it hasn't been shared yet if he was involved for the team on Friday. Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune discussed the Young injury and unsurprising said that the missed practice on Thursday at least "creates some doubt" about his chances of playing on Sunday.
"A day after suffering a calf injury, New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young did not participate in the team's Thursday practice session," Johnson said. "Coach Kellen Moore downplayed the injury after Wednesday's practice, saying Young 'just had a little something,' but his absence Thursday now creates some doubt about his availability for the Saints' Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals — what would be a huge defensive loss as New Orleans kicks off its 2025 season."
They aren't wrong. Any time you hear about a calf injury, that's concerning. The reason for this is that a calf injury can very easily turn into an Achilles injury if not treated and rested properly. If he's able to participate on Friday, that at least will give him more of a shot. But, if he's out again on Friday, then Sunday will be tough, but that's speculation.
