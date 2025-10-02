5 Potential New Orleans Saints Trade Candidates
The New Orleans Saints arguably are going to be the team to watch over the next month.
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline is on Nov. 4th at 4 p.m. ET. If the Saints don't start to right the ship, they will be a team to watch as deadline gets closer and closer.
With that being said, here are five guys to watch with the trade deadline about one month away:
Who could be on the move?
Chris Olave - Wide Receiver
Olave is the Saints' top wide receiver. New Orleans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season. While this is the case, if the Saints see a need to rebuild, Olave is someone who could bring back solid draft compensation, in part because he is under contract next year as well.
Alvin Kamara - Running Back
Kamara arguably would be the No. 2 trade candidate for the Saints. He's a star and is under contract next year, but he's 30 years old now. New Orleans may not be able to get as much back for him as Olave, but he surely would bring back some value as well.
Rashid Shaheed - Wide Receiver
Shaheed is dynamic as a receiver and in the return game. He will be a free agent after the season. It would be surprising to see if both Shaheed and Olave were to get moved, but that's speculation. There would at least be interest in both.
Alontae Taylor - Cornerback
Talyor is someone the Saints should do everything to keep around, but he also will be a free agent after the season. A move like this comes down to the long-term vision of this team. Are the Saints going to rebuild? If so, Taylor unfortunately could be someone to let go because of the pending free agency.
Taysom Hill - Tight End?
Hill is a Saints fan-favorite and star. He's working his way back and returned to the practice field. It would be brutal to see him go. But, he's another guy who will be a free agent after the season.
More NFL: Kellen Moore Reacts to Taysom Hill’s Return To Saints Practice