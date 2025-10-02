Saints News Network

5 Potential New Orleans Saints Trade Candidates

The New Orleans Saints have a long month ahead...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints arguably are going to be the team to watch over the next month.

The 2025 National Football League trade deadline is on Nov. 4th at 4 p.m. ET. If the Saints don't start to right the ship, they will be a team to watch as deadline gets closer and closer.

With that being said, here are five guys to watch with the trade deadline about one month away:

Who could be on the move?

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Chris Olave - Wide Receiver
Olave is the Saints' top wide receiver. New Orleans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season. While this is the case, if the Saints see a need to rebuild, Olave is someone who could bring back solid draft compensation, in part because he is under contract next year as well.

Alvin Kamara - Running Back
Kamara arguably would be the No. 2 trade candidate for the Saints. He's a star and is under contract next year, but he's 30 years old now. New Orleans may not be able to get as much back for him as Olave, but he surely would bring back some value as well.

Rashid Shaheed - Wide Receiver
Shaheed is dynamic as a receiver and in the return game. He will be a free agent after the season. It would be surprising to see if both Shaheed and Olave were to get moved, but that's speculation. There would at least be interest in both.

Alontae Taylor - Cornerback
Talyor is someone the Saints should do everything to keep around, but he also will be a free agent after the season. A move like this comes down to the long-term vision of this team. Are the Saints going to rebuild? If so, Taylor unfortunately could be someone to let go because of the pending free agency.

Taysom Hill - Tight End?
Hill is a Saints fan-favorite and star. He's working his way back and returned to the practice field. It would be brutal to see him go. But, he's another guy who will be a free agent after the season.

More NFL: Kellen Moore Reacts to Taysom Hill’s Return To Saints Practice

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News