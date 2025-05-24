Aaron Rodgers Brutally Shut Down Saints
The New Orleans Saints could use a veteran quarterback but it certainly doesn't sound like future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is an option.
That has seemed like the case all along, but Rodgers made that clear on Friday. He took part in a question-and-answer and a fan asked if he ever would consider playing for the Saints and he gave a pretty quick "no."
"No," Rodgers said flatly. "That's the answer. No. I've played there a couple of times but no. The answer is no. I'm too old, I don't want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."
Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer coming off spending two years with the New York Jets after playing the vast majority of his career as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He's been the hottest name in free agency all offseason since it was announced around the Super Bowl that the Jets would be moving on.
He's been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he hasn't said for a fact that he will be playing in Pittsburgh in 2025, he has done just one free agent visit this offseason and it was to Pittsburgh. When Derek Carr retired, speculation immediately started about the possibility of New Orleans going after Rodgers.
It was pretty clear that even if the Saints wanted him, a deal wouldn't happen. The Saints' quarterback room is very young and features Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers. If the Saints are going to add a veteran, it won't be Rodgers.