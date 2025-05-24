Ex-Saints QB Has Clear Vision For Starting QB Job
Who is going to be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2025?
At this point, it’s anyone’s guess. It’s just May. We have a few months to go until this really is a serious question. OTAs have kicked off across the league The Saints already have a few practices under their belt. Head coach Kellen Moore recently, spoke to the media and talked about the quarterback competition and shared how at this time things are just rotating to make sure each guy gets a chance and doesn't have to look over their shoulder.
Training camp is when we get a real look at the competition. It’s not too early to make predictions, though. Former Saints quarterback Chase Daniel and The Athletic's Jacob Robinson did just that on the "Scoop City" podcast and both rolled with Tyler Shough.
"I think it's Tyler Shough's job to lose," Robinson said. "They brought him in—he was handpicked by Kellen Moore. He wants him to be his quarterback. We saw last year what Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener brought to the table, and it was pretty underwhelming. You're drafting Shough for him to play now...
"Tyler Shough walks in, and I think he's a day-one starter based on the team they have around him," Daniel said.
This does seem like a pretty fair idea. Shough was different from other prospects because of the fact that he had seven years of college football experience under his belt. This is a guy with plenty of experience to give New Orleans a chance to win now.
More NFL: Saints-Eagles Could Have Something In Common In 2025