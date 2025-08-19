Adam Schefter Has Latest On Saints QB Competition
After a long few months, the new National Football League season is finally just about here.
It's been a long time since we've seen the New Orleans Saints take the field for a regular season contest. And what a difference a few months makes, huh? The Saints' final game of the 2024 season was on Jan 5th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints lost, 27-19 against one of the team's biggest rivals. Spencer Rattler got the start for the Saints and went 26-of-42 passing for 240 yards and one touchdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the lead back for the Saints with 26 rushing yards on eight carries. Juwan Johnson was the leading receiver at 80 yards on six catches.
The Saints are going to look pretty different Week 1. While this this is the case, there's a chance that the quarterback is still the same. Rattler is duking it out with Tyler Shough for the starting quarterback job right now and it's anyone's guess who will end up winning the job. As of writing, the team hasn't announced who the starter will be, but we have to be close to a decision. There's just one more preseason game left before the regular season action gets here.
Who will the Saints name as their starting QB: Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler?
Who will end up winning the job? ESPN's Adam Schefter was asked this question and didn't have a clear answer yet, as shared by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
"Asked about the quarterback competitions in the league, Adam Schefter said the Colts will name their starter this week, but is less definitive with the Saints. He said a decision is 'not far away.'" Paras shared.
If Schefter doesn't have a clear answer, that's an insight into just how up in the air the competition is at this point. He arguably is the most plugged in insider in the National Football League. The Saints have a tough decision on their hands. Both Rattler and Shough have looked good at times this summer and also have struggled. They have been more similar than expected. So, do you roll with the guy with an extra year of experience under his belt, or the guy Kellen Moore hand picked in the NFL Draft? Only time will tell and it's running out.