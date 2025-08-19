Saints Price Tag Revealed For Trey Hendrickson
If the New Orleans Saints want to add another high-end defensive player into the mix, there is a guy potentially out there who has a clear connection to New Orleans.
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tough spot right now. Trey Hendrickson has held out throughout the summer while searching for a long-term, blockbuster extension. Now, things have gotten bad enough that the Bengals are listening to offers for him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
"With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport," Pelissero said. "No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price."
If the Saints want to get involved in the sweepstakes, what could it cost New Orleans? The Athletic's Dianna Russini gave the latest on the potential price tag for Hendrickson and noted that she has heard that the Bengals are hoping for a first-round pick to go along with a talented, young defensive player.
"Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources," Russini said. "The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher."
Could the Saints reunite with superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson?
Saints fans certainly are familiar with Hendrickson. He was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Saints and spent the first four seaons of his NFL career in town. He broke out in 2020 with 13 1/2 sacks and parlayed that into a deal with the Bengals ahead of the 2021 season where he has been ever since. He's been a Pro Bowler in all four of his seasons in Cincinnati and racked up 35 sacks over the last two seasons alone.
It would be amazing to get a player like him back in New Orleans, but it doesn't seem feasible at this time. New Orleans has just over $20 million in cap space right now and it would take some gymnastics to not only bring Hendrickson to town, but sign him to a long-term deal. It would be great to reunite, but Saints fans should have that expectation moving forward as the sweepstakes heats up.