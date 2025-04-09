Adam Schefter Reveals Which QB Saints Spent 'Considerable Time' With
The New Orleans Saints are a team with an answer at quarterback for the 2025 season but questions beyond that.
Derek Carr’s cap hit is scheduled to be over $69 million in 2026. It would be a pretty big surprise if any team carried a hit like that into a season. Whether it gets restructured or the Saints move on, the 2026 season and beyond aren’t as clear.
The Saints have been linked to handful of quarterback candidates in this upcoming NFL Draft class and ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the team has spent “considerable time” with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"Sources: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart visited today with the Cleveland Browns, and will next fly to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders, sources tell me and Field Yates," Schefter shared. "Dart also has spent “considerable time” during this interview process with the (New York Giants), Saints, and (Los Angeles Rams)."
Dart is a fast-rising quarterback prospect. He seemed like a second or third-round guy but there has been chatter about his chances of sneaking into the first round. He still seems like a late-first/early second-round guy, though.
The Saints have the No. 7 pick in the draft and that seems too high. What if they traded back or acquired a second first-rounder late in the round? There’s been enough buzz around Dart and the Saints to think there’s a real chance he could end up in town. Keep an eye on him when the NFL Draft gets here in about two weeks.
