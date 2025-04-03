Adam Schefter Thinks Saints Have Shot At Shocking Prospect
Will the New Orleans Saints add a new quarterback in three weeks when the National Football League Draft kicks off?
It's certainly starting to seem like a very real possibility. The chatter has exponentially picked up over the last few days and the team itself hasn't been shy about all of the pro days and workouts they've attended. Head coach Kellen Moore specifically talked about the quarterback position recently and his thought process ahead of the draft.
There are a few top prospects in this draft class. Cam Ward is the bonafide No. 1 guy. He likely will be picked with the top pick in the draft by the Tennessee Titans unless there is a trade or something shocking happens.
Behind Ward are Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart among a few others. Both of these guys have been linked to the Saints at different times throughout the offseason.
Sanders is the more intriguing option of the two. There's been times in which people thought he would go No. 1 but that isn't the case any longer. ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about Sanders on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and hinted that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants may not take a quarterback with the No. 2 and No. 3 pick in the draft which could open the door for either the Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers to get Sanders.
"Where is Shedeur Sanders going? I think the two spots that you can look at today three weeks out as we take this -- and it is a fluid process and it changes -- but today, three weeks out, I'm looking at the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21," Schefter said.
If Sanders somehow is available at No. 9, it wouldn't be a shock by any means to see the Saints take him. Could they actually end up lucking into a pick of this caliber?
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Target 'Pretty Nasty' Rising Star