Saints Predicted To Target 'Pretty Nasty' Rising Star
What should the New Orleans Saints do with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
This is a topic that has been covered at length in recent weeks and will continue to pick up steam as we get even closer to the NFL Draft. It will begin on April 24th and if no trades are made the Saints will go on the clock with just eight prospects off the board so there will be plenty of options for New Orleans to pick from.
The Saints have been busy this offseason so far. For example, the team re-signed Chase Young and Juwan Johnson, signed Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks, and restructured Derek Carr and Cam Jordan's deals among many other moves. New Orleans has some holes to fill still. The offensive line needs reinforcements, the pass rush could use another guy, the cornerback room is thin, and it wouldn't hurt to add another receiver.
New Orleans will be able to add some options in the draft, but who will it take with the No. 9 pick? The Athletic's Bruce Feldman predicted New Orleans will select offensive tackle Will Campbell out of LSU.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints: Will Campbell, OT, LSU," Feldman said. "Drafting a cornerback would make sense for the Saints, but Hunter will be long gone, and this seems too early for Michigan’s Will Johnson or Texas’ Jahdae Barron. Helping new coach Kellen Moore by bolstering the O-line is a good alternative. 'He’s pretty nasty,' an SEC D-line coach said. 'He’s got heavy hands and will get after people in the run game. Sometimes he will get off-balance in pass pro, but he’s impressive. I could see him starting for the NFL at tackle for a decade and making a team very happy.'
"Campbell, who’s from Monroe, La., ran a 4.98 40 with a 1.76 10-yard split to go with a 32-inch vertical and 9-5 broad jump. Some may take issue with his arm length — measured at 32 5/8 inches at the combine and 33 inches at LSU’s pro day — but he won’t look overmatched on the edge in the NFL, according to the coaches I’ve spoken to."
Campbell wouldn't put up flashy offensive numbers -- like Ashton Jeanty for example -- but he's one of the top offensive tackles in this draft class and is a local boy. He certainly would be someone easy to root for in New Orleans and would fill a massive need.
