Alvin Kamara Is The Key To Unlocking Saints' Offense
The New Orleans Saints' offense hasn't been explosive so far this season.
New Orleans has lost its first three games of the season. In those three games, the Saints scored 13 points, 21 points, and 13 points. The Saints are currently ranked 20th in the league with 302 yards per game across the first games. The Saints are ranked 18th in the league with 599 passing yards through three games. The Saints are also 18th in rushing yards with 307 so far.
Despite being somewhat close to the middle of the pack, the Saints' offense hasn't led to a lot of points so far. In fact, the Saints are 29th in the league in points with 47.
Alvin Kamara is the key to turning things around
If the Saints want to turn things around, Alvin Kamara is the key to opening up this offense and getting more points on the board. In looking through the Saints' offensive stats, the quickest way that Kamara can help get things up and running would be through utilizing the five-time Pro Bowler more in the passing game. That's what is missing from this offense. The fewest receptions in a season throughout Kamara's career was in 2021 when Kamara had 47 in just 13 games. Outside of that season, Kamara has had just one other season with fewer than 60 catches (57 in 2022 in 15 games).
He had over 80 catches in each of his first four NFL seasons. He had 75 catches in 2023 and 68 catches last year. While this is the case, right now he's on pace for just 51 catches this year. The lowest receiving yardage of his career is 439 in 2021 in 13 games. Right now, Kamara is on pace for just over 266 receiving yards. He has 47 receiving yards across three games, or just over 15 yards per game.
If the Saints want to get their offense going, they need to get their top weapon in the action more. Over the last two seasons, Kamara had at least 86 targets in each campaign. This year, Kamara is on pace for just over 56 targets. That needs to change. Kamara getting the ball more would mean more easy connections for Spencer Rattler. This would also then change the way opposing teams cover guys like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed over the top.
All in all, the key for New Orleans is Kamara. But, will the usage change?
