Alvin Kamara Sees 'Different Energy' In Saints New Era
The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have Alvin Kamara in the running back room over the eight years.
Kamara burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017 and quickly took the league by storm. He was a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and was named the 2017 AP National Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The dynamic back made it to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons in New Orleans. He's now 29 years old, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have any juice left. He was forced to miss three games last year, but was on pace for his best season of his career. He set a new career-high with 950 rushing yards and was dynamic in the passing game as well. He had 68 catches for 543 yards to raise his total yards from scrimmage to 1,493. If he was able to see more time, he could've had a shot at top his current career-high in scrimmage yards of 1,688.
Although he has been great, the Saints had a tough year and made changes bringing Kellen Moore to town as the team's head coach.
The 29-year-old was asked about the changes and made it clear that he's already noticing differences, as transcribed by team reporter John DeShazier.
"We're in a new, kind of different energy to the team that I've kind of been on my whole career," Kamara said. "It's kind of been the same since I got here. Now, a change coming in – it's different, I've got to kind of train my mind to be like, 'I can't look at how things used to be done.' I've got to get with this. It's not hard, but two days, it's cool but we'll see during camp, when camp starts.
"I think it was needed. Obviously in this league you want to win, and we haven't been doing much of that consistently enough."
Hopefully, those changes end up being good. It's going to be exciting to see what he can do in a Moore-led offense and his best still may be ahead of him.
There's a new era in town and it sounds like things are at least positive so far.
More NFL: Chris Olave Will Be Fantasy Game-Changer For Saints