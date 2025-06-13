Chris Olave Will Be Fantasy Game-Changer For Saints
One of the New Orleans Saints' brightest young stars has been the subject of some odd trade speculation this offseason.
For weeks, many speculated and made mock trades about what it could look like to send Olave away from New Orleans. There hasn't been any real reason to move him, though. Reports even surfaced that the Pittsburgh Steelers showed interest in a move but were quickly shut down by the Saints. While this is the case, some took this as a way to share more wild mock trades.
It didn't make sense and still doesn't. Olave had a tough year due to injures but is a 24-year-old clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. He had 400 yards last year in eight games and unsurprisingly ESPN's Mike Clay's projections for him for the 2025 season are significantly better than that.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Updated Projections For Chris Olave:
17 games, 127 targets, 82 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns
Clay initially shared projections earlier in the offseason when Derek Carr was still on the roster. These projections are now based on a roster without Carr. In the projections, Clay has Tyler Shough starting 11 games and Spencer Rattler starting six. Even with question marks at quarterback, Olave is poised for a big year.
These numbers could end up being low despite the questions at quarterback. No. 1 receivers in Kellen Moore-led offenses have thrived. Look at AJ Brown last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, Keenan Allen in 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers, and CeeDee Lamb before that with the Dallas Cowboys. If you play fantasy football, try to nab him early.
