Analyst Wants Saints To Pursue Former No. 1 Pick
The New Orleans Saints have a young quarterback room, but there is talent here.
Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are in a quarterback competition for New Orleans. Haener has been injured which has opened the door further for Shough and Rattler.
It seems like a pretty safe bet that either Shough or Rattler will be starting for New Orleans Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. Multiple times this offseason, the topic of adding a veteran quarterback has popped up. Head coach Kellen Moore even was asked about it earlier in the offseason.
Maybe New Orleans could add a guy, but at this point, it seems unlikely that the starting quarterback isn't currently on the roster. Moore has been bringing in a whole new system this offseason and these guys have been learning it.
While this is the case, what about a veteran backup? That seems more plausible. FanSided's Christopher Kline had an idea for this and suggested former New Orleans fan-favorite Jameis Winston.
"No. 3. New Orleans Saints," Kline said. "How about a reunion? Jameis Winston started seven games across four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing on with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. While the Saints appear content with their youth, it's hard to feel good about Tyler Shough as a Week 1 starter — especially in a divison that feels so winnable for even a remotely competitive group.
"Maybe trial by fire is the best route with Shough, who's already older than your standard rookie at 25, and whose wealth of experience in college was a major selling point pre-draft. But if you're not sold on Shough as an NFL starter, and you're not comfortable with Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener as the alternatives, then Winston makes a degree of sense. It helps that he is familiar with the clubhouse and the organization. He'd need to learn a new playbook, but he knows his way around the Saints organization. This is really the only team where Winston could feasibly start. More likely, he comes in and takes over QB2 duties behind Shough, ready and willing to step up if the rookie struggles out of the gate."
Winston is in a full quarterback room in New York. Why not see if the Giants would be willing to make a move?