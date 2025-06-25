Saints WR Chris Olave Snubbed From Exclusive List
The New Orleans Saints have an exciting playmaker on their hands in Chris Olave.
It's been a long offseason full of surprising trade rumors, but Olave is still in New Orleans and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. New head coach Kellen Moore has been effusive with his praise of Olave this offseason and the franchise picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal for the 2026 season.
Olave is coming off a tough season that saw him play in just eight games due to some issues with concussions. He was productive when he was on the field. Olave had 32 catches for 400 yards, but it was a far cry off from the previous two seasons. Olave had 1,042 yards as a rookie in 2022 and then 1,123 yards in his second season. He played 15 games as a rookie and 16 games in his second season.
Olave has flashed enough talent to say that he's one of the most talented young playmakers in the game. But, coming off a tough 2024 season, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin didn't have Olave ranked as one of the top 25 players 25 years old or younger. Benjamin had Olave in his "Also Considered" category.
"Also considered," Benjamin said. "Players are listed with their ages at the start of the 2025 season. Chargers OT Joe Alt (22). Eagles CB Cooper DeJean (22). Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy (22). Vikings WR Jordan Addison (23). Lions S Brian Branch (23). Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper (23). Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (23). Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (23). Lions S Kerby Joseph (24).
"Chiefs EDGE George Karlaftis (24). Lions TE Sam LaPorta (24). Cowboys OG Tyler Smith (24). Jaguars EDGE Travon Walker (24). Lions WR Jameson Williams (24). Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon (24). Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (25). Rams DL Braden Fiske (25). Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum (25). Lions LB Jack Campbell (25). Broncos QB Bo Nix (25). Saints WR Chris Olave (25). Bills EDGE Greg Rousseau (25)."
