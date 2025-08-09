Saints Announce QB Decision Ahead Of Chargers Game
After weeks of wondering who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback, we at least have a better idea about the team’s thinking as the Saints prepare for their first preseason game of the summer.
New Orleans is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for its first preseason game. One thing that is important to note is that no official starter decision for Week 1 of the regular season has been decided or announced. New Orleans did make its decision for who will start against Los Angeles.
Saints announce first QB decision as competition takes another step
After weeks of speculation, it has been announced that the Saints are going to be rolling with Spencer Rattler when they take on the Chargers as the starter.
"Saints QB Spencer Rattler will start Sunday’s preseason opener vs. the Los Angeles Chargers," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.
The Saints made the announcement on social media as well.
"Spencer Rattler will start Sunday vs the Chargers, Kellen Moore announced after practice today," the Saints announced.
It's not the most shocking decision in the world. There's still time for all three of the quarterbacks to make their mark and fight for the starting job, but it makes sense that Rattler is first up ahead of the preseason. When camp opened and the Saints began their quarterback rotation, Rattler was the first one to get reps with the first team.
All throughout camp so far, he's done well and has held off rookie Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. Now, this doesn't guarantee him the starting job Week 1, but it is a good sign for him. Over the next few weeks, all three quarterbacks will hit the field and play in real, live games. There isn't a way to truly simulate this in practice. The decision will have to do a lot with who stands out in the preseason games, but Rattler clearly has made his mark so far in the competition and it's showing.
As camp approached, most of the buzz has been about Shough. He's a second-round rookie and the team wouldn't have picked him if at some point they didn't expect to play him. But, Rattler has looked like the guy in camp and is making it difficult for anyone to say otherwise.