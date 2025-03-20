Bengals Reportedly Eyeing 31-Year-Old Saints Starter
The Cincinnati Bengals have been looking for ways to improve their offensive line and it sounds like they are at least considering a former member of the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans brought in Lucas Patrick ahead of the 2024 season after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He began his NFL career by spending five seasons with the Packers and followed up by spending two years with the Bears before landing with the Saints last offseason.
He appeared in 11 games and made 10 starts. Now, he reportedly is visiting the Bengals, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Bengals will be hosting veteran G/C Lucas Patrick on a free agent visit tomorrow," Schultz said. "He arrives in town tonight. Patrick has started 64 games in his career and spent last year with the Saints. Cincinnati has been looking for offensive line help."
This isn't Patrick's first visit of the offseason as he reportedly visited the Seattle Seahawks on March 17th, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints free agent guard Lucas Patrick visited the Seahawks today," Underhill shared.
Patrick has played 107 games overall across his eight-year National Football League career, including 64 starts. The Bengals have clearly had a massive offseason so far as they inked receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to new deals. Cincinnati isn't loaded with cap space, but Patrick could likely be an affordable veteran with solid experience under his belt.
