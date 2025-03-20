Could Latest Moves Be Hinting Something Big For Saints?
The New Orleans Saints haven't taken their foot off the gas since before the National Football League's legal tampering period opened last week.
Teams could start talking to free agents on March 10th and then the new league year began on March 12th. Obviously, there's been a flurry of moves across the league. New Orleans has been much more active than was expected a few weeks ago. New Orleans was in the worst position in the league cap-wise and even was in a position in which it had over -$51 million in cap space.
Teams have to get into cap compliance before the new league year so obviously the Saints had a lot of work to do and did so by restructuring a handful of deals, including Derek Carr and Cam Jordan's.
New Orleans has been busy in free agency and has signed a handful of guys including Chase Young, Juwan Johnson, and Justin Reid. The Saints tried to sign Cooper Kupp but missed out on him.
Things have slowed down across the league this week, but the Saints have interestingly continued to restructure deals and now have just around $30 million in cap space, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Calculating all the moves that have been made so far, the Saints have just above $30 million in cap space available," Underhill said.
Some of that money will have to be used for the NFL Draft but the Saints have plenty of space now. Unsurprisingly, there's been plenty of speculation about what the Saints could be building up for. If the Saints don't use all of their cap space, it will carry over to next year. But, there's at least enough space now to do something big if the Saints want.
There isn't a ton of big-name talent left in free agency but there are guys like Matthew Judon, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen out there right now. As we get closer to the NFL Draft we likely will start to see more trades as well. Could the Saints be preparing for something?