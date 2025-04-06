Blockbuster Saints Idea Would Land QB Of Future
The New Orleans Saints have a long-term quarterback question right now but that could be at least somewhat answered in the not-so-distant future.
We are about three weeks away from the National Football League Draft and there's been a lot of buzz about the possibility of the Saints adding a new quarterback behind Derek Carr. There's been chatter recently about the possibility of adding Shedeur Sanders at No. 9 in the draft. If the Saints don't land him, what could they do?
LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson shared a column urging the team to swing a trade for a second first-round pick and bring Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to town.
"However, the best way for the Saints to land their potential long-term signal caller may be by trading up from the second round and back into the first," Jackson said. "By trading back into the first round, New Orleans not only guarantees their selection makes it past the other quarterback-needy teams at the top of the second round, but also secures a fifth-year of cost control on the player’s contract with the fifth-year option...This extra contract measure would allow the Saints to effectively extend their rookie quarterback contract window for another year, providing them necessary relief post-Derek Carr (the team’s expected starter in 2025) to get back to building the team more aggressively in free agency.
"Who Would be the Target? The prime candidate for this kind of trade up would be Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Head coach Kellen Moore was personally in attendance during his pro day, and the team has been connected to him via the Senior Bowl and more. His 6-foot-2, 223 lbs. frame is NFL-ready and he looks to have tremendous potential to pair with a very productive 2024 in Oxford, Miss."
Should New Orleans consider a move like this?
