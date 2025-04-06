Saints Legend Officially Retiring After ‘Star-Studded’ Career
One former New Orleans Saints star is hanging up his cleats.
Reports surfaced on Saturday night that five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead reportedly is hanging up his cleats. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was one of the first people to announce the news.
"(Miami Dolphins) five-time Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is retiring, officially ending a star-studded 12-year career," Rapoport said. "Armstead was one of the best left tackles of his generation beginning with his stint with the Saints. Now, he heads into his second career."
Armstead was selected in the third round of the 2013 National Football League Draft by the Saints. He only appeared in six games as a rookie while making two starts, but he became a bigger piece for the team in his second season in 2024. He appeared in 14 games and started all of them.
Overall, he played nine seasons with the Saints and was a Pro Bowler three times over that span. He joined the Miami Dolphins afterward and spent three years there and earned two more Pro Bowl nods. Armstead will hang up his cleats at 33 years old and is expected to jump into the media. When Rapoport shared his post announcing the retirement, he shared a microphone emoji while mentioning his "second career."
The Saints couldn't have asked for much more out of him during his nine-year stint with the franchise and he will be missed on the field in general in 2025.
More NFL; Shedeur Sanders Has Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Saints' Kellen Moore