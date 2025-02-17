Broncos Named Potential Suitor For Saints $40 Million Fan-Favorite
There has been a lot of speculation already this offseason about players the New Orleans Saints could part ways with.
Over The Cap has the Saints with over -$54 million in cap space. New Orleans has the lowest amount of cap space in the league and is roughly $24 million beyond the Cleveland Browns who have the second lowest amount of cap space.
The Saints are going to need to restructure deals and cut ties with players in order to get their cap situation in check. This has led to a lot of chatter about fan-favorite tight end Taysom Hill. He's a gadget player who has done everything that has been asked of him by New Orleans. Hill has played all over the field for the Saints and had a four-year, $40 million deal with the team.
Hill is under contract for one more season and his cap hit is going to be over $18 million. Because of this, it has led to chatter that the team could cut Hill and move on. If this were to happen, Troy Renck of The Denver Post shared the Denver Broncos could have interest in him.
"I would expect Broncos to have interest if Taysom Hill if he is released," Renck said. "Denver has become landing spot for several former Saints who played for Sean Payton."
Hill is 34 years old and has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Saints. Former Saints head coach Sean Payton spent time with Hill and now is the head coach of the Broncos. There's a clear connection between the two. If Hill becomes available, don't be shocked if speculation picks up about a deal like this.
More NFL: Chargers 27-Year-Old Named 'Dream' Free Agent Target For Saints