Chargers 27-Year-Old Named 'Dream' Free Agent Target For Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to need to fill some holes on the roster this offseason but have a lot of financial question marks.
New Orleans has the least amount of cap space of any team in football this offseason. The Saints won just five games in 2024 and brought head coach Kellen Moore into the mix to lead the team into the future.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron put together a list of "dream" free agent targets for each team and had Los Angeles Chargers 27-year-old defensive tackle Teair Tart for the Saints.
"Free-Agent Signing: DI Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers," Cameron said. "First-Round Draft Pick: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee. It’s virtually impossible for the Saints to add players via free agency due to their cap situation. But if they were to work a miracle and squeeze under by a hair, addressing their 31st-ranked team PFF run-defense grade (47.8) has to be a priority. Tart's 2024 was the highest-graded season of his career (79.6), and he notched a positive grade on more than 28% of his run-defense snaps."
Tart is a five-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and the Chargers throughout his young career. He was a role player with the Chargers in 2024 and appeared in 17 games, but didn't start any games. He had one sack and 29 total tackles throughout the season. New Orleans made just over $1 million in 2024 and likely wouldn't be much more expensive than that in 2025.
More NFL: Saints Eyeing Ex-Chargers Coach For Major Role On Kellen Moore's Staff