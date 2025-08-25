Cam Akers Reacts To Saints Cut With 4-Word Message
The New Orleans Saints have had some stiff competition in the running back room and made their first big cut of camp in the room on Monday.
Over the last few weeks, 53-man roster projections and predictions have popped up left and right. In most occasions, Super Bowl-winning running back Cam Akers typically was mentioned as someone who could get cut. That became a reality on Monday.
The Saints announced 14 cuts on Monday, including Akers, and made the news official shortly afterward.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has terminated the contract of running back Cam Akers and waived the following 13 players: punter James Burnip, wide receivers Roderick Daniels Jr. and Moochie Dixon, defensive ends Jasheen Davis, Jeremiah Martin and Omari Thomas, tackles Josiah Ezirim and Jonathan Mendoza, tight ends Seth Green and Michael Jacobson, guards Kyle Hergel and Mike Panasiuk, and linebacker Tyreem Powell," the team announced.
Akers responded to the news with a brief message on social media.
The Saints are moving on from RB Cam Akers
"NFL a crazy place," Akers said with a crying emoji.
With Akers out of the mix, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire remain as the most likely fits for the roster along with Velus Jones Jr., Marcus Yarns still in the mix as well. As projections have popped up, most have had Edwards-Helaire missing out on the roster as well, although that hasn't happend as of writing.
Akers has gone from someone expected to be a contender's lead back to a someone missing out on 53-man rosters very quickly over the last few years. But, he's just 26 years old. Someone is going to take a chance on his upside. Even last year, he had 444 rushing yards on just 104 carries. He's a good depth piece for a team looking to add. Team have to finalize 53-man rosters by Tuesday, but that won't end movement across the league. We are going to see cuts, signings, and trades left and right over the next week. Where will Akers land next?
More NFL: Saints Announce 14 Cuts, Including Super Bowl Champ