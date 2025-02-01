CBS Analyst Proposes Saints As Top Destination For Lions DE
The New Orleans Saints have a long offseason ahead of them.
After starting the 2024 season off strong, things took a turn for the worse. Injuries certainly didn't help, and the Saints ended up finishing the season with a 5-12 record and in last place in the NFL South.
The Saints have some solid pieces, but it's going to be a long offseason because they need to plug some holes and currently have the lowest amount of cap space available, according to Over The Cap.
New Orleans is going to have to get creative this offseason and find a way to restructure deals or part ways with some expensive players to give itself some more breathing room. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one player for each team to target in free agency and suggested New Orleans should go after former Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike.
"New Orleans Saints - Levi Onwuzurike," Dajani said. "The Saints have the worst cap situation in the NFL and there's plenty of work to do on this roster, but adding an interior pass rusher like Onwuzurike who is ready to be a full-time starter would help in this Saints rebuild. He recorded 28 combined tackles, 13 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks this past season."
Onwuzurike is just 26 years old and is a former second-round draft pick by Detroit. He's not a big-name player, but that could put him in New Orleans' price range. It wouldn't hurt to add to the edge and someone like Onwuzurike absolutely could help fill a need.
