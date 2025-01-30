Saints Assistant Coach Derrick Foster Interviews For Cowboys Opening, Per Report
New Orleans Saints assistant coach Derrick Foster has reportedly been interviewed by the Dallas Cowboys for one of their staff openings. Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN NFL Nation, was the first to report the news on Thursday afternoon.
Foster, 38, just completed his first year as Running Backs Coach for the Saints. According to Todd Archer, he was being interviewed for the same position with the Dallas Cowboys.
Prior to joining New Orleans, Foster was the RB Coach for the Chargers from 2021 to 2023. He had also served in that role collegiately at Iowa (2018-2020) and Samford (2016-2017).
New Orleans ranked 14th in rushing production this past season under Foster and a mostly new offensive staff. Despite an offensive line ravaged by injuries, RB Alvin Kamara set a career-high with 950 rushing yards in only 14 games played.
Foster could potentially join newly-hired Brian Schottenheimer's staff with the Cowboys. He is one of several New Orleans coaches or front office members that have been looked at or hired by other teams.
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak left the Saints for the same position with the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Coach Mike Hodges also left in a lateral move to go to the Cincinnati Bengals. Personnel advisor Dave Ziegler left to accept an assistant General Manager spot with the Tennessee Titans.
Special teams coordinator and interim coach Darren Rizzi is expected to land with another team if he isn't offered the vacant Saints head coaching spot. Quarterback Coach Andrew Janocko has been granted an interview request to speak with the Seattle Seahawks about a similar role there.
New Orleans has given the green light for all of their coaches to interview with other teams, a common practice for teams that are conducting head coaching interviews. The Saints are the only team remaining that has yet to hire a coach.