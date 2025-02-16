Saints Eyeing Ex-Chargers Coach For Major Role On Kellen Moore's Staff
The New Orleans Saints have their head coach for the foreseeable future.
New Orleans recently hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach. This is his first as a head coach in the National Football League and now the organization is turning its focus to building up his staff.
Clearly, the Saints are going to want to add a lot of experience to the staff and one person they are set to interview is former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley for the defensive coordinator role on Moore's staff, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Saints and new coach Kellen Moore are set to interview former Chargers coach Brandon Staley for defensive coordinator today and Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier for offensive coordinator early this week, sources say," Rapoport said.
This isn't the first time Staley has been brought up for New Orleans and it's not hard to see why he would be a good fit. He has head coaching experience as well as defensive coordinator experience throughout his career in the National Football League. He also has experience working with Moore as he brought him to town to work with the Chargers.
Staley was an assistant head coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and if hired would bring a strong defensive mind to a team that needs a boost in that department. It's too early to know if the Saints will hire him, but it does seem like there's a lot of smoke with him.
