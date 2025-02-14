Chiefs Projected As Potential Suitor For Saints $13 Million Star
The New Orleans Saints surely are going to look different.
This is given after a tough season in 2024 and the fact that they already have brought a new head coach into the mix in Kellen Moore. It's unclear currently what his vision is for the team. Moore is an offensive-minded head coach.
The Saints have a lot of cap issues this offseason and holes to fill. New Orleans' front office is going to have to find a way to add pieces even with financial constrains. The Saints could end up losing pieces as they attempt to get the cap under control.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of 10 players who could be traded this offseason with potential landing spots and had Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu at No. 6 on his list and listed the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible fit.
"Safety Tyrann Mathieu looms as a potential cut or trade candidate, though possibly not an immediate one," Knox said. "If he's traded after June 1 or released with a post-June 1 designation, the Saints can save $7.3 million in cap space. Moving him before then would only save $16,000 in cap room. If a team is willing to agree to a post-draft trade, it may be able to get quite a bargain. Mathieu started all 17 games for New Orleans and finished with 62 tackles, seven passes defended, and three interceptions. He also allowed an opposing passer rating of just 76.4 in coverage.
"The 32-year-old would come with a base salary of only $6.3 million...The Chiefs should also be interested. Mathieu, who played for Kansas City from 2019 to 2021, is already familiar with Steve Spagnuolo's defense. The Chiefs could be in need of safety depth with Justin Reid scheduled to be a free agent."
Mathieu spent three seasons with the Chiefs and was named to the first-team All-Pro twice. He won a Super Bowl in Kansas City and the Chiefs have a need at safety. He signed a two-year, $13.75 million deal with New Orleans which one year left. That seems like a tradeable deal.
