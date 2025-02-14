Saints Playmaker Ranked Among Top Free Agents 25-and-Under
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of talent heading to the open market this offseason.
New Orleans currently has 18 players scheduled to go to free agency in some capacity, according to Spotrac. Of the Saints' free agents, 17 are unrestricted and one will be an exclusive-rights free agent. One player who is heading to free agency is 25-year-old cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Adebo appeared in just seven games with the Saints in 2024 and had three interceptions. He had four interceptions in 2023 across 15 games played. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by New Orleans.
He's clearly got plenty of talent and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked him as the 10th-best player who is 25-and-under heading to free agency.
"New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo will carry some questions into free agency," Knox said. "The 25-year-old (26 in July) suffered a broken femur seven games into the 2024 season—though he was already back to running by early February. Adebo also has a tendency to hold, which can lead to multiple penalties in a single game. That said, Adebo has been one of the NFL's most underrated cornerbacks when at his best. He has recorded 10 interceptions and an impressive 43 passes defended in 52 career games. He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 71.9 in coverage this past season and a rating of 62.7 in 2023...
"Teams may have to accept the reality that Adebo's aggressive style of play will lead to penalties, and they may not be eager to offer a long-term contract because of his latest injury. However, good, young perimeter corners aren't easy to find, and Adebo can be a legitimate difference-maker in the secondary."
It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Saints as we see who the team decides to bring back with Kellen Moore now in charge.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Bring 1,319-Yard Playmaker To New Orleans