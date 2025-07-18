Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Center Of Commanders-Saints Trade Proposal
The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of a rebuild, which means some veterans could be traded.
Players like Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu are either in or approaching the twilight years of their careers. Mathieu is a guy who keeps popping up in trade rumors recently, with contenders reportedly interested in adding him.
Mathieu’s resumé speaks for itself: Super Bowl LIV champion (with the Kansas City Chiefs), three first-team All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl selections. The Honeybadger was a generational talent dating back to his LSU days, winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.
And though Mathieu is past his prime, there’s still a season or two of high-level value there. Might Mathieu’s remaining games be better served in a different uniform, where he’s contributing to a win-now situation? Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios was surely thinking about these questions when Palacios floated the idea of Mathieu landing with the Washington Commanders.
“The Saints don’t look like contenders this year, so it shouldn’t be surprising if … (Mathieu) himself requests a trade and hopes to land with a contender,” Palacios wrote.
“At age 33, he knows his time is winding down, and just like his trade value, the Saints need to act fast … The Washington Commanders have the high-caliber offense to win a championship one day, but they haven’t made a lot of investment in their defense this free agency. While Marshon Lattimore and Jonathan Jones are the new duo bringing some upside, they could use someone like Mathieu to solidify the safety unit between Quan Martin and Will Harris.”
The Saints would love to keep Mathieu around, but if they can get a decent return for him from the Commanders or another contender, there’s also no reason to hold onto the safety. It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold with Mathieu in the coming weeks. Even if he’s still on New Orleans’ roster in Week 1, a trade could happen during the season.